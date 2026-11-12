‘Normal is not coming back’: Norway warns Europe the era of American protection is over

Europe, Britain and Norway must prepare for a world in which the United States no longer acts as the ultimate guarantor of western security, Norway’s foreign minister has warned, declaring the era of Pax Americana over.

Espen Barth Eide said a more supportive US Congress could emerge after the midterm elections, strengthening backing for Ukraine and NATO. But he cautioned against expecting a return to the transatlantic relationship that underpinned European security for decades.

“Normal is not coming back,” he told the Atlantic Future Forum in Oslo, speaking aboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales. “There will be a new normal, and we have to prepare, and we will have to take responsibility.”

Eide described Norway’s bilateral relationship with the current US administration as “actually quite good”. But he said Washington had little appetite to resume its former role as the ultimate guarantor of NATO, free trade and the international order.

His message was that Europe must treat the shift in responsibility not as a temporary political disruption but as a lasting strategic change.

In a keynote address, the former Norwegian defence minister argued that protecting the waters off northern Norway should be understood as a matter of American homeland defence. Russia’s strategic forces would sail from the Kola Peninsula in the event of a major conflict, making the High North central to the security of the US and its allies.

“If you really want to protect your own continent, you need to start here,” he said, urging Washington to recognise the region’s importance.

Eide acknowledged that the US had been right for years to demand greater European defence spending. “Well, we heard you. We are doing more, and we understand why we need to do more,” he said.

But he warned that the transfer of responsibility must be managed carefully, with allies coordinating their spending rather than pursuing fragmented national programmes. Norway’s purchase of British Type 26 frigates and German submarines offered a model, he said, allowing military platforms to be “literally be interchangeable”.

The urgency is sharpened by Russia’s military posture in the north. Eide pointed to the re-establishment of the Leningrad military district, which borders Norway and Finland, as an indication of Moscow’s renewed focus on the region.

“I foresee that in the coming months there will be even more dramatic choices that has to be made,” he said. “Maybe I hope I’m wrong, but I’m afraid I’m right.”

The warning came as Norway and Britain deepened their naval co-operation. The two countries signed the Lunna House agreement last December, while Norway joined fellow members of the Joint Expeditionary Force in signing a Northern Navies Initiative agreement aboard the Prince of Wales on Tuesday.

The message from Oslo was clear; Europe can no longer assume that America will carry the burden of its security.