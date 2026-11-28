Ships operating in the Sea of Azov are likely to remain unable to sail directly into the Black Sea until the waterway beneath the damaged Kerch Bridge is cleared, after Ukrainian strikes brought down a section of the crossing and blocked the channel, according to UK Defence Intelligence.

In its latest assessment of the war, published on November 27, British intelligence said the bridge linking occupied Crimea to mainland Russia had been struck three times between November 16 and 19 by Ukrainian forces using missiles and uncrewed aerial systems.

The second attack, on November 17, caused the road bridge’s arch section to collapse, leaving it unusable for road traffic and obstructing vessels seeking to pass between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. A further 200-metre stretch of roadway was damaged, with craters identified.

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A third strike, shortly before midnight on November 19, hit the adjacent railway bridge. The attack damaged the structure near the arch, leaving damage to railings and scorch marks on the bridge. UK Defence Intelligence assessed that one railway track was probably still operating.

The strikes also exposed the limits of Russian efforts to protect the crossing. Two SA-22 Pantsir air-defence systems positioned about 2.4km south of the collapsed section failed to prevent the Ukrainian attacks, despite significant protective measures.

The consequences extend beyond the bridge itself. UK intelligence said the port of Azov had reportedly ceased operations following Ukrainian strikes against Russian bridges, including a crossing in Rostov-on-Don hit on October 10 and the Kerch Bridge.

With maritime routes out of the Sea of Azov restricted, Russian shipping logistics have been disrupted. British analysts said vessels in the sea would likely be unable to make the direct passage into the Black Sea until the obstructed waterways had been cleared.

The assessment said the collapsed arch had rendered the road bridge inoperable for road transit, while debris obstructed vessels seeking passage through the Kerch Strait between the two seas for now.

Ukraine has since published a list of the 11 drones and missiles used in the operation, according to Janes, while Russia has acknowledged that the bridge is partly destroyed. Footage showing the arch falling into the strait circulated online after the November 17 strike.

Al Jazeera has also examined how Ukrainian forces carried out the attack on a structure the Kremlin regards as a prized symbol of its control over Crimea. The latest UK assessment suggests the impact now reaches beyond road and rail traffic, threatening a maritime connection between two strategically important seas.