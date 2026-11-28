A senior Russian politician close to the Kremlin has threatened that Moscow will use nuclear weapons, declaring that European capitals could be within reach as he openly rejected claims that Vladimir Putin had shown restraint over Ukraine.

Alexey Zhuravlyov, a hardline State Duma deputy and outspoken supporter of Russia’s invasion, issued the warning on Russian television in response to comments by US Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner, who praised Putin for not resorting to nuclear weapons.

Zhuravlyov dismissed the suggestion that Russia had effectively ruled out using its atomic arsenal, insisting that nuclear escalation remained a live option.

“The third point is that we can still use nuclear weapons and, more than that, it will definitely be used,” he said.

The deputy argued that only the credible threat of nuclear retaliation would deter what he described as continued Western provocations.

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Otherwise, they will continue to torment us at the same pace for another 10 years,” he warned.

He then invoked the reach of Russia’s military capabilities, explicitly referencing European capitals.

They are right when they say we have the potential – everything from Tallinn to London.”

The remarks represent a stark escalation in the rhetoric coming from Russian nationalist politicians, who have repeatedly called for tougher military action against Ukraine and its Western supporters.

Zhuravlyov claimed Western countries were attempting to neutralise Russia’s nuclear option while increasing pressure on Moscow across several fronts, including the Baltic and Mediterranean regions.

He suggested European governments should be left in no doubt that further provocations could carry devastating consequences for their own territories.

The politician also attacked Russia’s Foreign Ministry for what he regarded as excessively reassuring language towards Western governments, arguing that diplomats should not attempt to calm fears about Moscow’s intentions.

“Let them sit and know that if they prepare a provocation here, they will not remain on the sidelines,” he said.

His intervention directly contradicted Kushner’s recent assessment of Putin. In an interview, the US envoy described the Russian president as a “historic figure” and a “grandmaster of politics”, claiming he had so far demonstrated restraint by not using nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine.

Zhuravlyov poured scorn on that interpretation, arguing that the absence of nuclear strikes against a country Russia has already invaded should not be presented as evidence of restraint.

The exchange exposes the gap between the language of diplomacy and the increasingly aggressive nuclear threats voiced by prominent figures within Russia’s political establishment.

Zhuravlyov is a long-standing member of the State Duma and has previously advocated maximalist military measures in Ukraine.

Western governments have repeatedly warned that any Russian use of nuclear weapons would trigger severe consequences.

But his latest remarks offer another reminder that nuclear intimidation remains a central feature of Moscow’s pressure campaign as the war continues, with London explicitly included in the list of cities invoked by the Russian politician.