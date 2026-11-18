Vladimir Putin’s $4bn Crimean Bridge, once celebrated by the Russian president as a symbol of his authority and Moscow’s control over occupied Crimea, faces an uncertain future after a Ukrainian strike inflicted what experts describe as catastrophic damage to its central structure.

The crossing, opened personally by Putin in 2018, could remain out of service for years. Some military analysts question whether Russia will attempt to rebuild it at all, given the scale of the destruction and the continuing threat of further Ukrainian attacks.

Multiple assessments by structural engineers suggest the damage extends well beyond a collapsed section of road.

Colin Caprani, professor of structural engineering at Australia’s Monash University, told the BBC that reconstruction could prove more difficult than building the bridge from scratch.

The metal arch, roughly the height of a 15-storey building, plunged into the water alongside the roadway and parts of its supporting structures.

“You don’t need a degree in structural engineering to understand what that means. It is completely destroyed,” Caprani said.

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Debris is now scattered underwater, while the strike may also have damaged the bridge’s piers and foundations. Any surviving sections judged structurally unsafe would have to be demolished before a replacement could be built, further complicating the task.

Ukrainian structural engineer Dmytro Makogon reached a similar conclusion in an interview with Hromadske, saying the destruction of the main span and arch — the most technically complicated elements — meant the structure could be considered destroyed.

“I doubt it can be restored during the war,” he said.

The 6,000-tonne steel arch was manufactured by Russia’s Voronezhstalmost plant. Production began in May 2016 and installation was completed in October 2017. Six months later, Putin staged a highly publicised opening, driving a KamAZ truck across the bridge in a display intended to demonstrate the Kremlin’s consolidation of control over Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

The prospect that this emblem of Russian power may be unusable for an extended period represents both a logistical setback and a symbolic blow to the Kremlin.

A costly and exposed reconstruction

Andrii Ryzhenko, a retired Ukrainian Navy captain and military expert, estimated that replacing the collapsed road section and arch alone could take more than a year.

He stressed that this estimate applied to the damaged section, not necessarily to the complete closure of the crossing for the entire period. But even beginning reconstruction would require Russia to confront a substantial obstacle: the wreckage has fallen into the navigable channel of the Kerch Strait.

Ryzhenko said the arch would probably have to be dismantled and replaced rather than lifted back into position. Underwater explosions were among the possible methods of clearing the debris, he suggested.

The operation could disrupt shipping for weeks or months, affecting access to Russian and occupied Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s navy, identified another complication: the danger of conducting repairs within range of Ukrainian weapons. Stormy weather over the coming six months could make the work particularly difficult, while repair vessels and construction equipment would remain vulnerable to attack.

“If Ukraine does not give permission, no repair work will be carried out there,” Pletenchuk said.

Emil Kastehelmi, an analyst at Finland’s Black Bird Group, said he did not expect the road bridge to be restored before the end of the war. The attack had delivered a Ukrainian victory with both “concrete and symbolic consequences”, he said, threatening Russian supply lines while blocking shipping through the strait.

Crimea’s vulnerable supply routes

The military implications could be substantial. The bridge has been an important route for moving personnel and supplies between Russia and occupied Crimea. Its damage increases pressure on alternative routes, although it does not mean that Russian logistics to the peninsula have been completely severed.

Military analyst Clément Molin described Crimea as effectively isolated from Russia, with the R-280 Novorossiya highway serving as its only remaining land supply route.

That road is itself exposed. Molin said hundreds of Russian trucks had been hit by Ukrainian medium-range drones since the beginning of the year. Russia has deployed thousands of soldiers in pickup trucks fitted with machine guns to protect the highway, forming what he described as a last line of air defence.

Ferries offer another potential means of transporting supplies, but they too have repeatedly come under Ukrainian drone attack. Kastehelmi said it was unclear how many remained operational.

The consequences extend beyond military transport. The Kerch-Yenikale Canal, where the bridge arch collapsed, is the only navigable connection between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Andrey Sizov, chief executive of agricultural consultancy SovEcon, said up to a quarter of Russia’s grain exports had passed through the canal.

Shipping through the Kerch Strait had already been suspended since July 2026 amid Ukrainian drone attacks. The latest damage has further complicated the prospect of reopening the route. Sizov estimated that clearing the canal could take between one and three months, drawing a comparison with the recovery of shipping along Baltimore’s Patapsco River after a bridge span collapsed there in 2024.

A bridge too dangerous to rebuild?

The question facing Moscow is not simply how long reconstruction would take, but whether it would be worth the cost.

Yigal Levin, a military analyst and former Israeli military officer, questioned whether Russia would attempt to rebuild the crossing. The structure would remain within range of Ukrainian missiles and drones, while repeated attacks have exposed the limitations of Russian air defences.

Reconstructing a high-profile strategic asset only for it to become a target again would carry significant financial and military risks, Levin argued.

For Putin, the bridge was built to project permanence: a vast engineering achievement linking Russia to territory it claimed to have secured. Its destruction has exposed the vulnerability of that connection.

Even if Russia eventually replaces the collapsed span, restoring the crossing would not necessarily restore the security it once represented. The Kremlin may find that the most difficult part of rebuilding the Crimean Bridge is convincing itself that the investment can survive.