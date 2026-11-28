Households and businesses have been warned to prepare for possible power cuts, flooding and travel disruption as the Met Office issues a fresh weather alert covering parts of Wales and north-west England.

The yellow rain warning will take effect at midday on Monday, November 30, and remain in force until 11.59pm on Tuesday, December 1, with forecasters warning that prolonged downpours could overwhelm drainage systems and leave communities struggling to get around.

Between 30mm and 60mm of rain is expected widely, with more than 100mm possible in the wettest locations.

The Met Office warned that flooding could damage homes and businesses, while fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life. Some communities could also become cut off if roads are inundated.

Motorists face difficult driving conditions from surface water, spray and flooded routes, with some road closures possible. Rail and bus passengers could also face delays and cancellations where flooding disrupts services.

The warning additionally highlights the possibility of power cuts and the loss of other essential services, raising the prospect of disruption extending beyond transport.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Spells of persistent and heavy rain will develop on Monday and continue through until the end of Tuesday. During this period, 30-60 mm of rain is expected widely with the potential for over 100 mm in the wettest locations.

“This may result in disruption to transport and some flooding in places, especially where the ground is saturated and leaf debris hampers drainage.”

The alert comes as Britain faces a wider spell of cold and unsettled weather, with snow and ice also threatening to complicate travel in parts of the country.

Heavy rain moving eastwards on Friday could turn to snow over higher ground in northern England and Scotland. Forecasters have also warned that freezing rain could create particularly hazardous conditions.

A separate yellow ice warning has been issued for parts of northern England and the Midlands, running from 4am until 2pm on Friday.

Freezing rain could leave roads and pavements treacherously slippery, particularly on elevated routes across the Pennines, where up to 3cm of snow is possible.

The Met Office warned of a small chance of road closures, public transport delays and injuries caused by slips and falls.

Meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “The cold is here to stay over the coming days. Not only this, but it’s set to be rather unsettled at times, with heavy outbreaks of rain, possibly even some hill snow.”

She also highlighted the possibility of freezing rain over higher ground in northern England, urging people to take care when travelling early on Friday.

With heavy rain, snow and ice threatening different parts of the country, forecasters are warning of a prolonged period of potentially disruptive winter weather.