Britain has praised Ukraine’s latest attack on the Crimean Bridge as a demonstration of its military ingenuity, as western allies prepare to announce fresh military support for Kyiv amid mounting pressure on Russia’s war effort.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the United Kingdom would unveil new commitments, primarily focused on air defence, at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which he is co-chairing with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Streeting said he expected several announcements from Ukraine’s allies, with the meeting intended to translate political promises into military capabilities that could help protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from Russian attacks.

He described the strike on the bridge, which links occupied Crimea to Russia, as another example of Ukrainian ingenuity and argued that the latest developments underscored the importance of maintaining military support for Kyiv.

“This year has been catastrophic for Putin’s war,” Streeting said, while acknowledging that the conflict had been exceptionally difficult for the Ukrainian people.

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Britain and its partners would continue to stand alongside Ukraine for as long as necessary, he said, adding that the central objective of the meeting was to ensure allied commitments delivered practical protection against what he called Russia’s “barbaric aggression”.

The discussions come as Ukraine identifies air defence systems and combat aviation as its most pressing military requirements. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made strengthening those capabilities a priority as Russia continues its attacks on Ukrainian territory.

The latest damage to the Crimean Bridge has added another strategic dimension to the discussions. Ukrainian strikes over two consecutive days culminated in an overnight attack on November 17 that brought down a section of the roadway and a metal arch into the Kerch Strait, according to reports from Ukraine.

The crossing is a major transport link between Russia and the occupied peninsula, carrying civilian traffic and military supplies. Its disruption could complicate Moscow’s ability to sustain its forces in Crimea and the wider southern theatre.

However, the damage does not mean Russian military logistics have been completely severed.

Andrii Ryzhenko, a retired Ukrainian navy captain and military expert, estimated that supplies transported across the bridge account for roughly a quarter to a third of Russia’s military logistics. Most military cargo, he said, moves through a land corridor that remains within range of Ukrainian forces.

The consequences could nevertheless be significant if repairs and clearance operations take months.

Ryzhenko said restoring the damaged roadway and arch could take more than a year. He stressed that this estimate applied to the affected section, rather than implying that the entire bridge would remain closed for that period.

The fallen metal arch, weighing about 6,000 tonnes, may be too badly damaged to be returned to position. It could instead need to be dismantled and replaced, he said. Underwater explosions were among the possible methods of removing the structure, although the precise clearance operation remains unknown.

Shipping through the Kerch Strait could be disrupted for weeks or months, according to Ryzhenko, affecting Russian and occupied Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov.

Russian occupation authorities halted road traffic after the latest attack and subsequently announced a partial resumption of rail services.

For Kyiv, the bridge strikes demonstrate the potential to disrupt Russian supply routes deep behind the front line. But their longer-term military impact will depend on whether Ukraine can sustain pressure on the crossing and whether Russia can compensate through alternative routes.

That makes the Ramstein meeting particularly important: Ukraine’s ability to exploit vulnerabilities in Russian logistics will depend not only on its capacity to strike, but also on the air defences and combat aircraft needed to protect its own forces and infrastructure.