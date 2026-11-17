A section of the strategically vital Crimean Bridge has collapsed after a Ukrainian missile strike, potentially severing a crucial transport link between Russia and the occupied peninsula in one of Kyiv’s most significant attacks on the structure.

Images circulating on social media on Tuesday showed a large section of the bridge’s roadway and an arch between two supports missing, with debris visible beneath the structure. The reported destruction followed a separate Ukrainian drone strike on the crossing on Monday, November 16.

Ukraine’s Presidential Sanctions Commissioner, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, appeared to confirm the attack in a post on X, writing: “Crimean Bridge. Sanctioned.”

Footage published by open-source intelligence investigators purportedly showed a camera view from a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile as it approached the bridge. Denys Shtilierman, co-owner and chief engineer of Fire Point, the company that produced the missile, appeared to confirm its use in a later social media post.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of occupied Crimea, said Ukrainian forces had struck the crossing and that traffic had been suspended. Russia’s Transport Ministry confirmed that both road and rail services had been halted while specialists assessed the damage.

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“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” the ministry said, advising motorists not to travel toward the bridge and urging them to follow official updates.

The scale of the damage could make repairs exceptionally difficult. Ukrainian military aviation expert Andrii Kharuk told the Kyiv Independent that restoring the collapsed section could take a year or longer.

He estimated the structure weighed about 6,000 tonnes and explained that it was originally assembled on the shore near Kerch before being transported and installed across the water.

“It cannot be assembled over open water, meaning that heavy machinery and onshore construction work will be required,” he said. The section was several dozen metres long, he added, ruling out a simple temporary replacement.

The Kremlin said a government commission led by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin would meet to oversee the response. Russian authorities have opened an investigation into what they described as a “terrorist attack”.

The 19km crossing connects Russia’s Krasnodar region with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait. Built after Moscow’s 2014 occupation of Crimea, its road section opened in 2018, followed by passenger rail services the following year.

The bridge is a critical supply route for Russian forces operating in occupied Ukrainian territory, allowing troops, military equipment and supplies to move between Russia and Crimea. Its importance extends beyond logistics: the $4bn project was a highly visible symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s claim to have cemented Russia’s control over the peninsula.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the crossing since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Explosions caused significant damage in October 2022 and July 2023, although the bridge subsequently returned to service.

The latest reported collapse could represent a more serious disruption, particularly if engineers conclude that the damaged section cannot quickly be repaired. The simultaneous suspension of road and rail traffic also raises questions about the ability of Russian forces to maintain reliable supply lines into Crimea.

Anatolii Khrapchynskyi, a Ukrainian aviation expert and former air force officer, said the attack demonstrated that Russia could no longer regard the peninsula as a secure rear area.

“The very concept of a secure Russian rear area has been completely dismantled,” he told the Kyiv Independent.

He argued that the collapse had severed the road connection immediately before the bridge’s arch, while the railway section could face load restrictions and lengthy inspections of its supporting structures.

The ferry crossing had already been taken out of service, he added, potentially leaving Russian forces with fewer options for moving supplies.

For Moscow, the damage is therefore both practical and symbolic. A structure built to demonstrate the permanence of Russian control over Crimea has once again become a conspicuous vulnerability in the Kremlin’s war effort.