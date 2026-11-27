Britain’s food supply is “under attack” and the country must urgently increase domestic production to prepare for future wars, the head of the National Farmers’ Union has warned.

Tom Bradshaw said the UK’s growing reliance on imported food was leaving the nation dangerously exposed to international conflict, disrupted supply chains and hostile attacks on critical infrastructure.

Speaking at a Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) conference in London on Tuesday, he warned that food was increasingly being weaponised during conflicts.

“The food system is already under attack,” he said.

“In the last few years, we have seen food used as a weapon of war. We have seen access to grain restricted, global supply routes disrupted and attacks on the infrastructure that stores and distributes food.”

He added that conflicts thousands of miles away could rapidly drive up the cost of producing food in Britain.

In a subsequent interview, Mr Bradshaw suggested the Government should aim to restore domestic food production to 70 per cent of the country’s total requirements, compared with less than 60 per cent currently.

He said this could involve encouraging seasonal eating and a “less exotic diet”, while arguing Britain could become self-sufficient in poultry, dairy and beef if necessary.

Mr Bradshaw also called on ministers to make food security a central component of the Government’s forthcoming 10-year national strategy, expected before Christmas.

“It is unimaginable that the food system would not be part of that plan,” he said.

He urged ministers to assess the production capacity required to withstand a serious, prolonged disruption, identify necessary investment and establish a clear target for domestic food production.