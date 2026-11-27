British households have withdrawn an estimated £700 million in cash over the past five weeks as growing fears over global instability prompt millions to prepare for potential emergencies.

The surge follows the launch of the Government’s “Be Ready” campaign on October 22, which urges households to keep essential supplies at home and hold a small amount of physical cash in case banking services or digital payments become unavailable.

The Cabinet Office-led initiative marks the beginning of a three-year programme to strengthen national emergency preparedness, as Britain faces mounting geopolitical tensions and warnings of a deteriorating security environment.

According to Bloomberg, citing Bank of England figures, the amount of cash in circulation has increased by £1.5 billion since the campaign began. An estimated £700 million of that increase represents cash withdrawn by households over the past five weeks.

The figures suggest growing numbers of Britons are reconsidering their reliance on digital banking and keeping physical money available should an emergency disrupt access to online services.

The Government’s guidance recommends that households also prepare supplies of drinking water, non-perishable food, medicines and other essentials. It advises keeping a torch, an FM radio – either wind-up or battery-powered – and spare batteries.

Supermarkets are already reporting a sharp increase in purchases of some emergency essentials.

Data from Worldpanel by Numerator shows sales of hand sanitiser have risen by 83 per cent, bottled water by 67 per cent and tinned and jarred goods by 37 per cent.

Spending on tinned and jarred products increased from £58.2 million in the ten days to November 2 last year to £79.5 million over the same period in 2026.

Bottled water sales rose from £13.6 million to £22.8 million year on year, highlighting the scale of the shift towards household stockpiling.

The campaign comes amid increasingly stark warnings about the security challenges facing Britain. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting recently said the country faced “a greater risk of war than at any point in my lifetime”.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis has urged people who are able to follow the guidance to take the recommendations seriously, arguing that basic household preparations could help protect vulnerable people during a crisis.

He said: “Those who can follow this advice should follow this advice. By taking simple steps to be ready for everyday emergencies like severe storms, people can reduce pressure on emergency services, helping them prioritise people who need more support in an emergency.

“This is just the sort of community-focused campaign the UK needs to improve our resilience as a nation. It will bring us into line with European counterparts, where advice like this is a normal part of everyday life.”

The Government says the measures are intended to prepare households for a range of emergencies, from severe weather and infrastructure disruption to more serious national security threats.

The growing rush for cash and essential supplies suggests the message is already resonating with the public.