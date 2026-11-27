Savers could face higher charges and increased scrutiny of their personal finances under plans for HMRC to monitor Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) every month, an accountancy expert has warned.

The changes, due to come into force in April 2028, are designed to help the tax authority identify people who accidentally exceed the £20,000 annual ISA allowance more quickly.

But while the move towards more frequent digital reporting could prevent mistakes from becoming costly administrative headaches, there are concerns about the burden placed on providers and the amount of financial information made available to the Government.

Paul Tutin, chief executive of accountancy firm <escape>Streets</escape>, said the reforms could make it easier for people holding savings across several providers to keep within the annual limit.

However, he questioned whether the benefits justified the additional costs and greater visibility HMRC would gain over individuals’ financial affairs.

“From a practical perspective, moving away from an annual reporting system makes sense. For someone who has ISAs with several different providers, it can be surprisingly easy to lose track of contributions and accidentally exceed the £20,000 annual allowance.

“Identifying those mistakes within weeks rather than potentially many months later could save savers considerable administrative frustration and help prevent tax complications from escalating. In that respect, a more responsive and digitally enabled system is a positive development.”

Under the new rules, ISA providers will be required to submit monthly digital reports to HMRC detailing subscription activity and transfers between providers. This will replace the existing annual reporting arrangements, giving the tax authority more regular information about how people are using their accounts.

The Government argues that the change will allow contributions exceeding the annual allowance to be spotted sooner, giving savers and providers an opportunity to resolve errors before they become more complicated.

But the price of implementing the system could ultimately be passed on to customers, Tutin warned.

“The government estimates that the changes will cost approximately 500 ISA providers £20 million in one-off implementation costs, with a further £1.7 million in ongoing annual administrative costs.

“Those are substantial sums for the financial services industry, and there is a legitimate question about how much of that additional expense could ultimately find its way back to consumers through higher platform charges, reduced interest rates or less competitive savings products.”

The concern is that banks, building societies and investment platforms could be forced to absorb significant technology and compliance costs, potentially making it more expensive for ordinary households to save and invest.

Tutin also raised questions about the implications for financial privacy, arguing that monthly reporting would give HMRC considerably greater insight into the way individuals organise their savings.

“More fundamentally, moving from an annual snapshot to monthly reporting gives HMRC considerably greater visibility of how individuals manage their ISA savings. These are funds that people have already paid tax on before putting them aside for their future.

“While preventing genuine allowance breaches is a reasonable objective, the government must be transparent about precisely what additional investor information it intends to collect, how that information will be used and what safeguards will protect people’s financial privacy.”

He warned against creating an environment in which people felt they were under constant surveillance simply for choosing to spread their savings between different providers.

“We should be careful not to create a system in which ordinary savers feel they are under constant scrutiny simply because they have chosen to spread their savings across different providers.

“The challenge is finding the right balance between effective tax administration and protecting the interests and privacy of responsible savers.”

Although the reforms are not due until April 2028, Tutin said ISA holders could reduce the risk of errors by keeping careful records and understanding how transfers are treated.

He recommended that savers always use the official ISA transfer process rather than withdrawing money themselves and paying it into another account. Using the receiving provider’s transfer form helps preserve the tax-free status of the funds, whereas taking money out and redepositing it can have implications for the allowance.

Savers should also maintain a record of contributions throughout the tax year, which runs from April 6 to April 5. A simple spreadsheet recording deposits, dates, amounts and providers could help prevent accidental breaches.

Keeping transfer confirmations, statements and correspondence is also important, particularly when moving an account between providers. These documents provide evidence of the balance transferred and its receipt by the new institution.

People should pay particular attention to money subscribed during the current tax year. Tutin advised checking that a new provider has correctly recorded transferred contributions, ensuring they have not been wrongly deducted from the remaining £20,000 allowance.

He said the changes should not deter people from making use of ISAs, which remain among the most valuable tax-efficient savings options available to consumers.

“ISAs remain one of the most valuable tax-efficient savings vehicles available to UK consumers, and savers should not be discouraged from making use of them.

“But as the reporting system becomes more sophisticated, keeping accurate records and understanding the distinction between new contributions and transfers will become increasingly important.

“Ultimately, technology should make managing savings easier and provide greater protection for consumers, not create additional uncertainty or unnecessary administrative burdens.

“HMRC must ensure that the new system is accurate, proportionate and transparent, with appropriate safeguards for the millions of people who rely on ISAs to build their financial security.”