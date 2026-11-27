Three EuroMillions jackpots of exactly €250m were won in 2025. In sterling, they were worth £209.3m, £213.6m and £216.1m. The £6.8m gap between the first and the last had nothing to do with luck: it came down to the exchange rate.

EuroMillions is played in nine countries, and seven of them use the euro. That makes the euro the game’s base currency, and leaves the UK and Switzerland converting every jackpot into their own money. For British players, the headline figure on a jackpot is therefore only ever an estimate until the night of the draw, which is why lottery platforms such as Lottofy flag their sterling jackpots as estimates converted at the day’s rate.

The jackpot is a euro figure

Every EuroMillions jackpot is set in euros, from the guaranteed starting point of €17m, around £14m, up to the game’s cap of €250m. When a UK ticket wins it, the prize is converted into pounds using the exchange rate on the day of the winning draw.

That is why sterling figures quoted before a draw can shift by the time the numbers come out. In August 2025, the capped jackpot was widely reported in the UK as being worth about £210m. On the day of the draw, the conversion came to £216m, and that was the figure the National Lottery published in its results.

When a weaker pound means a bigger prize

The effect runs against intuition. A weaker pound buys fewer euros, but it also means each euro is worth more pounds, so the same jackpot converts into a larger sterling prize.

The clearest example comes from two UK jackpots of exactly €190m. Adrian and Gillian Bayford won theirs in August 2012 and received £148.7m. When an anonymous UK player won the same €190m in October 2019, it was worth £170.2m, more than £21m extra, simply because the pound had weakened in the meantime.

The same pattern runs through this month’s draws. The €130m jackpot of 6 November was listed in the UK at £108.55m, and the €141.9m jackpot won in Spain on 10 November was listed at £118.8m.

Smaller prizes follow a different formula

Only the jackpot is a straight currency conversion. The lower prize tiers are worked out with a formula that takes into account how much each country contributes to the shared prize fund, so UK payouts for the same match don’t track the exchange rate exactly.

What it means for players

Players have no say over the rate, and none of this changes the odds or makes any draw a better bet: the chance of hitting the jackpot is 1 in 139,838,160 whatever the pound is doing. What it does mean is that the sterling figure is best read as an estimate, with the euro amount as the fixed point.

Play EuroMillions online through a platform licensed by the Gambling Commission and the same logic applies. Lottofy, for example, buys official EuroMillions tickets on players’ behalf and lists the jackpot converted into pounds at the day’s rate, so the figure on screen moves with the currency until the draw.

EuroMillions should only ever be played for fun, with money you can afford to spend. You must be 18 or over to play. If gambling stops being fun, free and confidential support is available 24/7 from the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or at gambleaware.org.