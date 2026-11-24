South Korea scrambled fighter jets and ordered residents of a strategic island to seek shelter after Russian military aircraft entered its air defence identification zone, triggering a fresh military scare in the increasingly tense region.

Seoul detected the Russian planes flying over the East Sea towards Ulleung Island before deploying combat aircraft and issuing an emergency alert. The safety ministry urged residents to evacuate to underground shelters at approximately 7.50am local time.

South Korean military spokesman Jang Do-young confirmed that Russian aircraft had entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) and approached the island, but said further investigation was needed to establish the full circumstances.

The alert was lifted within five minutes, after the Russian aircraft withdrew from the area. Fighter jets had been scrambled as a precaution.

Jang said Russian military aircraft had breached KADIZ several times this year. However, officials did not immediately confirm how many planes were involved in Tuesday’s incident or identify their types, according to the Associated Press.

KADIZ is an extensive zone surrounding South Korea, designed to help identify potentially threatening aircraft before they approach national airspace. It is an early-warning buffer rather than an internationally recognised territorial boundary.

Ulleung Island, home to approximately 9,000 people, lies about 75 miles off South Korea’s eastern coast. Its position between the Korean Peninsula and Japan gives it considerable strategic importance.

The latest incident revives memories of previous confrontations involving Russian and North Korean military activity around the island.

In 2019, Russian aircraft approached Ulleung Island while separate planes entered South Korean airspace near Dokdo, prompting South Korean fighter jets to fire warning shots.

In March 2022, Seoul again scrambled aircraft after two Russian military planes entered KADIZ northwest of the island. They withdrew approximately 30 minutes later.

Tensions continued into 2025, when eight Russian aircraft entered the identification zone over a ten-day period in March, intensifying concerns about Moscow’s military activity in the region.

Tuesday’s brief incursion ended without a reported clash, but the evacuation warning demonstrated how quickly military encounters near South Korea’s strategically sensitive coastline can trigger public alarm.