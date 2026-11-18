A liquefied petroleum gas tanker has erupted in flames after being struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing its crew to abandon ship in the latest attack on commercial shipping through one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors.

The Panama-flagged Tara Gas was sailing off Oman’s Khasab coast on Monday evening when it was reportedly hit. Maritime security agencies said the vessel may have been struck twice, with the second impact believed to have triggered the fire.

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said all 24 crew members were evacuated from the tanker, which was around two nautical miles from the Musandam Peninsula.

India’s foreign ministry confirmed that two Indian crew members had been taken to hospital in Khasab, while one crew member remained missing.

Dramatic footage filmed from a nearby vessel showed the tanker engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing high above the ship. Omani authorities said efforts to extinguish the blaze were continuing.

India condemned the attack, warning that repeated strikes on vessels in the region were putting civilian seafarers at serious risk.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers,” its external affairs ministry said.

The tanker’s owner, Marshall Islands-based Global Gas, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The incident adds to mounting threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage connecting the Gulf to international markets. Around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass through the waterway, making any sustained disruption a major risk for energy markets and international trade.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said the crew of another tanker north of Khasab were unaccounted for after the vessel was attacked for a second time.

The latest incidents underline the growing danger facing civilian vessels and crews navigating the narrow shipping corridor.