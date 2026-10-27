Heathrow rail disruption leaves passengers facing delays after fatal incident

Holidaymakers and commuters faced significant travel disruption on Monday after a fatal incident on the railway near Hanwell, west London, forced the closure of lines serving Heathrow airport, Reading and London Paddington.

Services on the Elizabeth line, Heathrow Express and Great Western Railway were cancelled, delayed or diverted after emergency services were called to Hanwell station shortly after 6am. National Rail warned that major disruption could continue until at least noon.

The incident has affected a key transport corridor linking central London with Heathrow, one of the country’s busiest international gateways, potentially complicating journeys for passengers travelling to the airport during the half-term holiday period.

National Rail said: “The emergency services are currently dealing with an incident between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminals / Reading.

“So that they can safely carry out their work, some lines have been closed. Trains operating between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised as a result.

“Major disruption is expected until 12:00.”

British Transport Police confirmed that a person had died at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We were called to Hanwell railway station at 6.16am today (27 October) to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

London Ambulance Service said it had dispatched an ambulance crew, a rapid-response paramedic, an incident response officer, specialist paramedics and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 6.18am today (27 October) to reports of a person hit by a train at Hanwell Railway Station, W7.”

The service added: “Sadly a person died at the scene.”

Transport for London said tickets were being accepted on alternative services, including the Underground, London buses, Thameslink, the Docklands Light Railway, South Western Railway, Great Western Railway and Chiltern Railways, to help passengers complete their journeys.

The disruption comes amid separate problems on the rail network. South Western Railway said a speed restriction caused by defective track between Weybridge and Surbiton was affecting services, with trains liable to cancellation, delays or timetable changes.

“A speed restriction over defective track is affecting the railway between Weybridge and Surbiton,” the operator said.

“Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.”

Other Transport for London routes, including the Central, Northern and Suffragette lines and the DLR, were also reporting service issues on Monday morning, adding to pressure on London’s transport network.

Passengers were advised to check live service information before travelling and allow additional time for their journeys.