Argentina has suffered a major setback in its attempt to stop oil drilling off the Falkland Islands after an international tribunal rejected its bid to halt the controversial Sea Lion project.

Buenos Aires had asked the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to order a suspension of the development, arguing that exploration should not proceed while its long-running sovereignty dispute with Britain remained unresolved.

But in a decision delivered on Saturday, ITLOS President Maurice Kamga dismissed Argentina’s arguments, saying there appeared to be no grounds for believing the tribunal had jurisdiction because it could not rule on questions of sovereignty.

Mr Kamga said 18 judges had voted to reject Argentina’s claims, with just three supporting its position.

The ruling represents a significant victory for the Falkland Islands Government and the companies behind Sea Lion, which is expected to unlock substantial oil reserves beneath the South Atlantic. However, it does not settle the wider dispute between Britain and Argentina, and a further hearing is expected later.

At a hearing earlier this month, Argentina sought a temporary injunction preventing drilling until the sovereignty question was resolved through a full arbitration process.

The UK Attorney General, Ellie Reeves, warned that granting such an order would have “devastating consequences” for the islanders, preventing them from developing their natural resources “as they are entitled to do so, pursuant to their fundamental right to self-determination”.

The Sea Lion development is a joint venture between British and Israeli companies, with an estimated 1.7 billion barrels of oil in the field. Its development has nevertheless attracted environmental opposition, with critics warning that exploration and production could threaten the fragile marine ecosystem surrounding the islands.

An oil spill in the remote South Atlantic could prove particularly difficult to contain, potentially causing serious damage to wildlife, including seabirds, penguins and whales.

Argentine President Javier Milei has previously branded the companies’ activities unlawful and imposed economic sanctions on individuals and businesses involved in oil exploration around the islands.

Argentina has maintained its claim to the Falklands, which it calls Las Malvinas, for decades. The dispute erupted into war in 1982 when Argentine forces invaded the islands, prompting Britain to dispatch a military taskforce that successfully retook the territory.

The islanders have consistently rejected Argentina’s claim and expressed their desire to remain British. In a 2013 referendum, 99.8 per cent voted to retain their status as a British Overseas Territory.

Saturday’s decision does not end the legal battle. Mr Kamga stressed that the ruling did not prejudice the case’s eventual outcome, leaving Argentina’s wider challenge to the project unresolved.

A spokesman for Navitas welcomed the outcome, saying: “We welcome the Tribunal’s decision to reject all of Argentina’s requests for provisional measures. Navitas remains focused on the continued responsible development of the Sea Lion Project, pursuant to licences issued by the Falkland Islands Government.

“We wish to extend our appreciation for the UK government’s continued and unwavering support for the Falkland Islands and the Sea Lion project.”

Mr Milei has repeatedly insisted that the islands belong to Argentina. Speaking in September, he declared: “The Malvinas are Argentine, by history and by right.

“There is no discussion about that.”

He claimed the islands had belonged to Argentina since the country’s foundation, accusing Britain of occupying them in 1833, expelling Argentine authorities and establishing what he described as a continuing colonial situation.

“The islanders, being a population implanted in a usurped territory, do not have a legitimate right to self-determination, and any argument based on referendums held on the islands is invalid,” he said.

Mr Milei also invoked United Nations calls for Britain and Argentina not to take unilateral action while the sovereignty dispute remained unresolved, including the exploitation of natural resources.

“However, the United Kingdom has systematically failed to comply with this call,” he said.

He warned that the Sea Lion project, operated by Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration, was scheduled to begin offshore oil exploitation in the coming months.

“If we do not act with firmness and speed today, in a few months they will have the material capacity to appropriate the oil reserves that lie beneath our sea, something that has never happened before.”