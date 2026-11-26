Armed police have rushed to Royal Navy headquarters in Portsmouth following a bomb threat, triggering an emergency security operation at one of Britain’s most important naval command centres.

The incident unfolded at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, which houses senior naval commanders and plays a crucial role in directing Britain’s maritime forces.

Ministry of Defence police swept through the facility searching for signs of an explosive device. No explosives were discovered and an all-clear was subsequently issued, although security teams have launched an investigation into the threat.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “Police and Ministry of Defence personnel are currently responding to a security incident at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth.

“The safety of personnel and the public is our priority. People are asked to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing. We will provide further information in due course.”

HMS Excellent is a significant military installation, serving as the Royal Navy’s principal centre for gunnery and specialist training. The Defence Diving School and Phoenix Damage Repair Instructional Unit are also based there.

Beyond its training responsibilities, the site acts as a crucial command node for coordinating British naval assets around the world.

Its military history stretches back almost two centuries. A gunnery school was established in the area in 1830, initially operating aboard a ship moored in Portsmouth Harbour. By the 1860s, the operation had moved ashore to a dedicated facility on Whale Island. HMS Excellent was incorporated into the wider Portsmouth naval base during the 1980s.

The bomb scare comes amid mounting concern over security at British military installations, following a series of suspected drone incursions and other suspicious incidents.

It was recently revealed that the RAF had been forced to conceal aircraft inside secure bunkers and hangars overnight because of fears they could be targeted by drones. Where aircraft remain parked near runways or at bases without sufficient protective infrastructure, anti-drone netting is being used to shield them.

Such measures have become familiar across Ukraine, where protective netting is widely deployed to defend military assets, critical infrastructure and transport routes against Russian drone attacks.

Earlier this month, personnel at RAF Lakenheath were ordered to shelter in place following a drone incursion. It was the second such incident at the base since 2024.

Five men were also arrested following suspicious activity near RAF Fairford in September, with Counter Terrorism Policing subsequently identifying suspected Iranian state involvement. Both Lakenheath and Fairford are used by US forces, and the security concerns prompted Washington to relocate a strategic bomber fleet away from Fairford.

In October, two Latvian nationals were arrested after allegedly breaching the perimeter of RAF Molesworth, which houses Nato intelligence operations.

The latest incident adds to an increasingly troubling pattern of security alerts around Britain’s military infrastructure, raising fresh questions about the vulnerability of installations responsible for national defence.