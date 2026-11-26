Reports of parcel theft across the UK have surged by 87 per cent in a year, while fewer than two per cent of reported cases resulted in a charge, according to police data obtained by parcel technology group Quadient.

The figures mark the highest number of thefts recorded since Quadient began publishing its annual Parcel Theft Report.

Just 1.6 per cent of reported incidents led to a charge — approximately one in 62 — while fewer than one in 20 resulted in an arrest.

The findings come ahead of Black Friday and Christmas. December remains the peak month for theft, with 1,830 cases recorded by police forces responding to the information request. Almost two-thirds of incidents, 65 per cent, took place between 9am and 5pm, when residents are more likely to be away and parcels left unattended.

A separate survey of 2,000 UK consumers commissioned by Quadient found that 18 per cent of households had experienced parcel theft in the previous 12 months. The company estimates this is equivalent to 5.11mn UK homes. Of those who had a parcel stolen, 28 per cent said they reported it to police, suggesting official police figures capture only part of the problem.

Clothing, shoes and accessories were the most commonly stolen items, cited by 27 per cent of victims. Beauty products and cosmetics accounted for 20 per cent, while electronics and gadgets represented 18 per cent. More than one in five respondents who had experienced theft, 21 per cent, said a gift had been taken.

Despite growing concern, unattended deliveries are becoming more common. More than half of consumers who receive parcels, 52 per cent, said they regularly had packages left outside when they were not at home, up from 45 per cent last year.

Some 69 per cent said they thought twice about allowing parcels to be left on their doorstep, while 70 per cent would prefer to miss a delivery rather than risk having it stolen. 65 per cent said they would feel more comfortable collecting purchases from a parcel locker or collection point.

Consumers are also looking to the companies handling their orders. More than three-quarters, 78 per cent, believe delivery firms should not leave parcels unattended without permission. The same proportion said authorities should treat parcel theft more seriously, while 71 per cent want retailers to do more to prevent it.

West Yorkshire recorded the highest number of reports, at 1,746, followed by Northamptonshire with 1,523 and Essex with 1,355. Dyfed-Powys recorded 12, while Cleveland and Derbyshire each recorded 43. Where the reporting person’s age was known, those aged 22 to 44 accounted for 63 per cent of cases.

Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, executive vice-president of Parcel Locker Solutions Europe at Quadient, said: “People should be able to shop online without worrying whether their purchases will still be there when they get home. Reports of porch piracy have reached the highest level in our annual study, but with so few recorded thefts resulting in a charge, prevention matters more than ever.

“With Black Friday and Christmas approaching, parcels left outside for hours create an easy opportunity for thieves and an avoidable risk for customers. Retailers and delivery companies can give people more control by making secure collection options easy to choose at checkout. A successful delivery should mean the parcel reaches the customer safely, not simply that it reaches their doorstep.”