Control valves control the flow of liquids, air and even hot water. Within industry, they can switch liquid flow on and off; control fluid flow to hydraulics and control both fluid and temperature. Likewise, within the home, they can heat radiators and fill storage tanks automatically. A suitable control valve can so seamlessly carry out these functions that we are often unaware of its presence. However, an unsuitable valve can cause issues with the system.

Whilst there are a number of control valves, their methods of operation can be highly varied. For example, the mechanism for controlling flow via an air operated valve is considerably different to that of a float valve which is used to fill a tank. This guide explains why control valves matter in industry, how they work, the main types, how they compare with other valves, and how to choose the right one for industrial and everyday use.

What is a control valve?

Control valves allow control of the flow of fluid or air within a pipe, ducting system or hydraulic system. They can be fully open, fully closed or at any level depending on the design. These can be controlled by an actuator, float, temperature or manual input.

Depending on the type of control valve, they allow control of fluid quantity, the speed of hydraulic movement, water level in a tank, or heat in a radiator. Therefore, control valves can be found within process lines, hydraulic equipment, water supplies and heating systems.

Why control valves matter in industry

Control valves are used within industry to implement a system. They can be used to open, shut or control the flow of a substance, either with the aid of air pressure, buoyancy, temperature or by hand. Therefore they can control four elements – the on/off status of a substance flow, the speed of a hydraulic fluid, the level of a liquid in a tank and also the temperature of a heating system.

Good control is advantageous. Effective flow control enables system variables to be maintained within appropriate limits. This ensures that processes are well controlled and that substances can be accurately dispensed. Good control also aids efficient energy usage and so can lead to cost savings. Within multi-branch systems, flow control valves are employed to both allocate and equalise flow between the different branches. This avoids pressure differential and so ensures the system continues to function safely.

How does a control valve work?

A control valve adjusts the aperture at which a substance (including air) can flow. An increased aperture allows a greater flow rate and a reduced aperture will limit flow. If the aperture is fully closed then flow will not occur. Therefore, a control valve can thus both limit and regulate flow.

Control input can be in the form of compressed air to move the valve, a float which moves up and down according to water level, a temperature sensor or even hand control. Should the controllable variable – such as flow rate, hydraulic velocity, water level or temperature – deviate from its target value, the control input will alter the aperture so that the variable is brought back into line. Some control inputs, for example compressed air, require energy whereas others, such as a float, do not. However, in all cases the valve will manipulate one variable so that it remains at its target value.

Types of control valves

There are four main types of control valves. These valves are used to control the opening/closing of fluid flow, fluid flow speed, water level and temperature.

Air control valves

These valves use pressurised air to open and close fluid flow in pipes. The valve is a 2 way, 2 position valve with a single or double acting pneumatic actuator, with VITON or PTFE sealing options. The air control valve can be used in Food and Drink, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Chemical Processing, Water Treatment, Washing and Painting and Car Manufacture applications. It is available in sizes from 1/2” (DN15) to 2” (DN50). The 2” valve is suitable for neutral liquid and gases.

Flow control valves

These valves control the flow and speed of fluid in a hydraulic system. The flow control valves are single-way restricting valves. Whereas air control valves open and close a fluid line, flow control valves control the volume of flow. They can be used in Industrial Machinery, Construction Equipment, Farming Machinery, Aerospace and Automotive Engineering. The valves have a threaded connection and can be easily adjusted. In a 1/2” size, a high accuracy pilot valve is included to control flow and pressure in oil distribution systems.

Level control valves

The level control valves ensure that the water level in a reservoir/tank remains constant automatically. The smaller valves are constructed from stainless steel. They have a threaded connection, the water can be fed into the valve from above or from the side. Narrow and wide mounting brackets can be selected. The 3/4” valve is suitable for irrigation in farming applications and water distribution in domestic applications. Larger valves (DN50 to DN250) can be used in larger tanks. They can be used for clean water and non-corrosive liquids at temperatures up to 80°C. These valves do not require external power.

Radiator thermostatic valves

Thermostatic Radiator Valves (TRVs) control the flow of hot water through radiators to regulate the temperature in a room/building. The valves can be used in hot water heating systems, HVAC systems and processes within industry where accurate temperature control is required. The valves are available in manual or automatic, straight or corner, 15mm, 20mm or 25mm sizes. A 3 way manual thermostatic valve (3/4”, 20mm) is also available and can be used as a radiator thermostatic valve.

Control valves in homes and buildings

In homes and commercial buildings, control valves work quietly in the background. Thermostatic radiator valves (TRVs) can be attached to radiators to control the amount of hot water being supplied. This allows a room to be maintained at a comfortable temperature. Thermostatic valves can be either automatic or manual. Automatic valves contain a temperature sensitive component so that the hot water flow can be automatically controlled depending on the temperature in the room. Manual valves can be adjusted manually. They come in three sizes (15mm, 20mm, 25mm), straight or corner shapes and are typically installed on the bottom of the radiator. They are suitable for use with water, non-corrosive gases and liquids. These are not suitable for potable water. A manual 3-way thermostatic valve with size 3/4” (20mm) can be used in HVAC systems requiring manual temperature control, such as small scale heating and cooling.

Automatic water level control valves can be used to maintain a constant water level within a tank, reservoir or water storage unit. The smaller size valves (1/2”, 3/4”, 1”) are made from stainless steel (type 304). The inlet can be supplied top entry or side entry. The valves can be mounted on either a narrow or wide bracket. The 1/2” and 3/4” valves are used in agricultural irrigation and domestic water supplies. Larger capacity valves (DN50 to DN250) can be used in larger tanks with clean water and non-corrosive liquids, up to 80 degrees Celsius. As the water level increases/decreases, the float mechanism opens/closes the valve. Therefore, no external power is required.

Where are control valves used?

Food, Beverage and Pharmaceutical

Air control valves can be used to open/close fluid flow using compressed air. These valves can be used in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Level control valves are also commonly used within these industries to maintain the correct liquid level.

Oil & Gas, Chemical Industry

Air control valves (1-1/4”) can be used within these industries to open/close fluid flow. In oil distribution pipes, a hydraulic flow control valve 1/2”, can be used to control the fluid flow and pressure using a precise pilot mechanism. It is important to consider what medium the valve is being used with. For the 1/2” air control valve, it is suitable with air, water, oil, liquefied petroleum gas and low viscosity fluids. For the 2” valve it is suitable with neutral liquid/gas media. The hydraulic flow control valves are not suitable with potable water.

Water Treatment

Air control valves can be used in water treatment. Level control valves are also commonly used within water treatment. Air control valves allow fluid lines to be opened/closed. Level control valves allow constant water levels within tanks.

Agriculture

Level control valves allow correct water levels in irrigation. Hydraulic flow control valves can be used in agricultural equipment to control hydraulic fluid flow.

Construction & Industrial Machinery

Hydraulic flow control valves are unidirectional throttling valves. These valves can be used to control or reduce hydraulic fluid flow/speed. The 1/2” valves can be used in hydraulic presses using hydraulic oil up to 80 degrees Celsius. However, care should be taken when using throttle valves. If the valve is opened too little, it can get blocked and cause the actuator to move very slowly.

Automotive & Aerospace

Hydraulic flow control valves can be used in automotive engineering and aerospace. Air control valves can be used in car manufacturing. The 2” air control valves can be used in washing/painting.

Heating & HVAC

Thermostatic valves and the manual 3 way valve can be used in HVAC systems, industrial processes requiring accurate temperature control and hot water heating systems.

Control valves vs. other valves in industry and daily life

Valves can be seen in many places for example in homes (such as taps and hot water systems) and also in industry (within pipelines). Unlike these types of valves, control valves can maintain a parameter at a particular level. This could include the amount of water present, the velocity of a liquid or even the temperature of a room.

Valve What it does How it is operated Good to know Control valves Hold a set value: switch a line, set hydraulic speed, keep a water level or regulate heat Compressed air, float, temperature-sensing element or manual adjustment Suited to jobs where a variable must be maintained Ball valves Cut off, distribute or change the direction of flow; V-port types also regulate flow well A 90° turn of a handle, or an actuator Almost no flow resistance when open Gate valves Fully open or fully closed only Handwheel Not suited to regulating or throttling, or to frequent switching Globe valves Cut off, adjust and throttle Handwheel Higher flow resistance than gate or ball valves Check valves Let flow pass one way and block reverse flow Automatically, with no external control or power Protect pumps and equipment from backflow Solenoid valves Switch media such as water, oil and other liquids on and off, automatically or remotely Electrically Remote on/off control

Within an industry setting, valves are either fully open or fully closed. Typically ball valves are used to shut, control and divert liquid. However, they do not naturally control levels, fluid velocity or temperature. Furthermore, check valves prevent reverse flow and do not control anything. Control valves are used to control levels, fluid velocity and temperature. They are then combined within a system with the other types of valves.

Within a domestic situation, it is also simple to compare valves. A simple valve must be manually operated to open or close. In contrast, a float valve can be used to automatically maintain a liquid level within a tank.

How to choose control valves for industrial and everyday applications

For industrial applications

Start with the variable you need to control: Turn on and off the flow of a medium. Flow control valves (hydraulic and level) are used to control the rate of flow and the volume of the medium. A thermostatic valve can also be used for precise temperature control.

Check the medium: The 1/2’’ air control valve is suitable for air, water, oil and LPG as well as low viscosity mediums. The 2’’ air control valve is suitable for non-reactive gas and liquid mediums. VITON and PTFE can be used as seals. The 1/2’’ hydraulic flow control valve is intended for hydraulic oil with a maximum temperature of 80°C. Clean water and non-reactive mediums of up to 80°C can be controlled by the large float valve. Flow control valves are not appropriate for potable water.

Match size, pressure and connection: Air control valves are available in sizes from 1/2’’ (DN15) to 2’’ (DN50). Both 1/2’’ and 1’’ valves are suitable for a pressure range of 0-1.0MPa. Flow and small level control valves are connected via threaded fittings. DN50 to DN250 float valves are ideal for larger tanks.

Think about how the valve is operated: Air control valves require an air supply. When there is no air supply, the 2’’ air control valve will shut, and so stop the flow. Float valves do not require an outside power source. Be careful not to fully close a throttle valve.

For everyday applications

Radiators and heating:Select between 15mm, 20mm and 25mm thermostatic valves so that they are compatible with the pipework of your radiators. Select a straight or angled valve to fit your radiator. Activate the valve automatically so that it detects and responds to ambient temperatures, or manually so that you can control the temperature. Thermostatic valves are suitable for water, and non-reactive gases and liquids provided that the pressure does not exceed 1.6MPa. Again, these are not appropriate for potable water. A 3/4’’ (20mm) manual 3-way thermostatic valve is ideal for small heating and refrigeration systems.

Tanks, irrigation and domestic water: Select a stainless steel float valve of 1/2’, 3/4’ or 1’’. Select an inlet of either the top or side of the valve and the correct bracket for your tank. 1/2’’ and 3/4’’ float valves are used for both irrigation and for domestic water.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a control valve?

They allow control of fluid/air in a pipe/system. They allow flow to be opened, closed or adjusted.

What is the difference between pneumatic and flow control valves?

Pneumatic control valves allow on/off of a line using compressed air. Hydraulic flow control valves are throttle valves to allow control of fluid speed and flow in a hydraulic system.

Can level control valves operate without external power?

Yes! The Water Level Control Float Valve (DN50 to DN250) can be used to control water levels without external power.

What sizes of pneumatic control valves are available?

2-way, 2-position valves are available in sizes from 1/2” (DN15) to 2” (DN50). The other sizes available are 3/4”, 1”, 1-1/4” and 1-1/2”.

Are thermostatic radiator valves manual or automatic?

Both. 15mm, 20mm and 25mm valves can be manual or automatic, straight or corner shaped.

Conclusion

Control valves are vital in ensuring that a system functions as required. They can regulate a number of things including flow rate, temperature, and volume and so ensure an industrial process is not only stable but also efficient. They can even assist to lower energy and associated costs, and also ensure that a system is safe. For houses and buildings, control valves similarly ensure a pleasant environment and that water tanks are maintained to the correct level, without requiring human intervention.

Alongside control valves, there are also valves which can be opened and/or closed and/or prevent flow in the wrong direction. However, it is the control valves which are used to maintain a constant variable. Thus, in both industry and everyday life, control valves are most effective when they work behind the scenes. Consequently, it is important that the correct type of control valve is chosen for a particular application, fluid and environment.