When an aunt in Chicago or a parent who retired to its suburbs dies, the house can pass to relatives in Manchester or Croydon. The heirs then face a property they may never have visited. Three systems meet in one sale: an Illinois probate court, the US tax authority and HMRC.

Some heirs hire a local agent and manage repairs by video call. Others sell to a local cash buyer such as Big Door Home Buyers, which buys Chicago homes as-is. Either way, the paperwork runs in roughly the same order.

Who has authority to sell the house?

Being named in a will does not give you power to sign a sale contract. In Cook County, which covers Chicago, the estate first has to be opened in court. The Cook County Clerk’s guidance says that to open a probate estate, you need to hire an attorney. The attorney files the court forms electronically.

Once a judge admits the will and appoints a representative, the Clerk’s Office issues Letters of Office. Where there is no will, the document is called Letters of Administration. The Clerk lists the filing cost for an estate without a will at $479.00.

A signed Order of Release and the letters go to the Cook County Recorder of Deeds, which changes the name on the deed. For how the English process compares, see this piece on how probate works for a parent’s home in the UK.

What will the US withhold at closing?

When a foreign person sells US real estate, the buyer usually has to keep back part of the price. The rule comes from the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act of 1980, known as FIRPTA. The IRS FIRPTA withholding page sets out how it works.

The rate. Buyers generally withhold 15% of the amount realised. The rate was 10% for sales before 17 February 2016. Who collects it. In most cases the buyer is the withholding agent. A buyer who fails to withhold may be held liable for the tax. The $300,000 exception. No withholding applies when the price is $300,000 or less and the buyer plans to live in the home. That depends on the buyer’s plans, so it is unlikely to fit a sale to an investor. Shared ownership. If siblings inherit together and one lives in the US, the price is split by each owner’s share. Withholding then applies to the foreign owners’ portion. Reduced withholding. Form 8288-B requests a withholding certificate for reduced or no withholding. The IRS says an ITIN request filed with that application is processed within 10 days of receipt.

The seller still reports the sale on a US tax return. The IRS says the basis of inherited property is generally its fair market value on the date of death. A quick sale at a similar price may leave only a small taxable gain.

Does HMRC tax the sale too?

Yes, if you are resident in the UK. HMRC guidance says you pay Capital Gains Tax when you dispose of overseas property while UK resident. You may also pay tax in the country where the gain arose. Where you are taxed twice, you can usually claim Foreign Tax Credit Relief in your tax return.

For inherited property, HMRC says to use market value when you do not know the Inheritance Tax value. You can then deduct costs such as estate agents’ and solicitors’ fees.

Current figures from the HMRC rates pages are below. Check your own UK tax residency status before you rely on them.

Tax-free allowance: £3,000 for individuals in the 2026 to 2027 tax year.

Basic rate taxpayers: 18% on gains that fall within the basic rate band.

Higher and additional rate taxpayers: 24% on gains from 6 April 2026.

Basic rate band: £37,700 for the 2026 to 2027 tax year.

One deadline does not apply here. HMRC’s 60-day report-and-pay window covers most sales of UK property. A Chicago house goes through your tax return instead.

What does holding the house cost from abroad?

The house keeps costing money while probate runs. Big Door’s inherited-property page lists the bills an out-of-state heir may face. The table below uses its wording.

Cost What the page says Property tax Cook County property taxes continue to accrue whether or not you are actively selling Insurance Standard policies often will not cover vacant properties Utilities Maintaining heat through Chicago winters is essential to prevent pipe damage Maintenance An unmaintained property can attract fines from the City of Chicago

For a family in London, a burst pipe in January means finding a contractor from across the Atlantic.

Is a quick cash sale right for UK heirs?

Big Door’s own page says that listing with a realtor can sometimes yield a higher sale price. A cash buyer trades some of that price for speed and fewer moving parts. These points from its site matter most to heirs abroad:

Remote closing. It says a closing can be coordinated through a title company without you being in Chicago.

Condition. It buys houses as-is, with no need to update, clean out or stage the property.

Leftover contents. It says sellers can leave behind unwanted items.

No obligation. It describes its offer as a fair cash offer with no obligation to accept.

A local agent’s valuation gives you a benchmark for any cash offer.

A running order for overseas heirs

Instruct an Illinois probate attorney and obtain Letters of Office. Ask the executor for the date-of-death value of the house. Secure, insure and heat the property while probate runs. Compare an agent’s valuation with any cash offer. Plan for FIRPTA withholding and ask whether Form 8288-B applies. Report the gain to HMRC and claim Foreign Tax Credit Relief.

A US attorney and a cross-border tax adviser may both play a part. This article is general information, not legal or tax advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to travel to Chicago to sell an inherited house?

Usually not. The Cook County Clerk says an attorney files the probate forms electronically. Big Door Home Buyers says closings can be coordinated through a title company without the seller present.

How much does the IRS withhold when a UK resident sells?

Buyers generally withhold 15% of the amount realised under FIRPTA. A withholding certificate requested on Form 8288-B can reduce that amount.

Do UK residents pay Capital Gains Tax on US property?

Yes. HMRC says UK residents pay Capital Gains Tax on overseas property. Foreign Tax Credit Relief can usually offset tax already paid in the US.

Can siblings living in different countries sell together?

Yes, but withholding applies only to the foreign owners’ share. The IRS splits the amount realised by each owner’s capital contribution.