There is something deeply disturbing about listening to an American peace negotiator praise Vladimir Putin for showing restraint while Ukrainians are being killed daily, our infrastructure is being destroyed and millions face another winter under the threat of Russian bombardment.

Last night provided yet another reminder of what that supposed restraint looks like.

Late on Wednesday, 25 November, Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, on the northeastern bank of the Dnipro River, hitting a shopping centre and buildings in a nearby industrial area.

The attack began shortly after air raid sirens sounded at approximately 10:46 pm. Explosions rocked the capital as missiles struck commercial and industrial premises, triggering fires and leaving buildings badly damaged.

By Thursday morning, Ukrainian authorities confirmed seven people injured, including two in serious condition. Emergency services worked through the night to extinguish fires and evacuate civilians, including two children.

And this was just one part of Russia’s overnight assault.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 113 drones, including 76 jet-powered variants, alongside ballistic missiles. Strikes were recorded at multiple locations across the country, adding to the destruction inflicted on Ukraine’s already battered infrastructure.

The previous night’s attacks had also devastated energy facilities.

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Reuters reported that Russian strikes damaged gas production facilities, power stations and electricity networks, causing outages across five regions. A DTEK thermal power plant was forced to halt generation after sustaining serious damage, while a Naftogaz production facility in Poltava region caught fire and suspended operations.

These are not isolated incidents, they are part of a sustained campaign against the infrastructure Ukrainians depend upon to survive.

And winter has barely begun.

Restraint? Tell that to the people freezing in their homes

In an interview released on Wednesday, Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner described Putin as a “grandmaster of politics” and a “historic figure.

But it was his assessment of Russia’s conduct that I found particularly extraordinary.

“So far Putin has showed restraint,” Kushner said, pointing to the Russian leader’s decision not to use nuclear weapons.

Think about that for a moment.

Challenge accepted, Jared. Let’s start with the interceptors, the Trump administration is reportedly holding up delivery of ballistic missile interceptors that have already been paid for and are sitting in Europe, ready to go. That’s happening while Russia tries to plunge… pic.twitter.com/zl4bwmc5cm — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) November 26, 2026

Russia invades a sovereign European country, occupies its territory, kills civilians, destroys entire cities and systematically attacks the infrastructure that keeps millions of people alive.

Yet Putin apparently deserves recognition for not escalating to nuclear warfare.

To me, that almost sounds like a veiled nuclear threat rather than the language of an envoy seeking a just peace and an astonishingly low standard to apply to the man responsible for launching Europe’s largest war since the Second World War.

Here in Dnipro, restraint is certainly not what we are experiencing.

My own family has endured prolonged electricity outages, generators run constantly, batteries need charging, and every fresh attack threatens to undo the work of engineers desperately trying to keep the country functioning.

For elderly residents, families with young children and people dependent upon electrically powered medical equipment, these outages are far more than an inconvenience.

They can become a matter of survival.

The United Nations has already sounded the alarm

On 23 November, the United Nations Security Council examined Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and their devastating consequences for civilians.

The UN warned that strikes against the power grid were leaving Ukrainians without heating, electricity and water as winter approached, Britain’s ambassador to the UN, Dame Sarah MacIntosh, went further, accusing Putin of weaponising food and energy after failing to achieve his objectives on the battlefield.

This is precisely what I mean when I say Russia is manufacturing a humanitarian crisis.

Destroy the power stations, damage the gas infrastructure, force engineers into an endless cycle of repairs, while repeatedly putting those same repair crews at risk, which leaves families sitting in freezing apartments, wondering whether the electricity will return before the next missile arrives.

And then repeat the process.

The cumulative effect is devastating, which makes Kushner’s comments all the more troubling, particularly his acknowledgement that Putin remains unwilling to accept an immediate ceasefire.

In fact, Putin has repeatedly resisted opportunities to halt the fighting, yet here we have an American peace negotiator praising his supposed restraint while simultaneously acknowledging that Moscow is not interested in stopping the war before negotiating its preferred terms.

It’s almost farcical.

I find it extraordinary that the aggressor is being praised for restraint while continuing to bombard the very country he invaded, deliberately attacking infrastructure millions of civilians depend upon to survive.

Nobody is suggesting that nuclear escalation would be anything other than catastrophic, but refraining from nuclear warfare does not somehow excuse the destruction being inflicted upon Ukraine through conventional weapons.

Nor should the absence of nuclear weapons be mistaken for evidence of peaceful intentions.

It’s bizarre thinking.

Putin does not need a nuclear bomb to plunge Ukrainian cities into darkness, deprive hospitals of reliable electricity or leave vulnerable civilians without heating.

He is already doing that.

Jared Kushner’s whitewashing of Russian torture camps and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children is the last straw. Hearing him talk as though we can all just be friends while Ukrainian families are still fighting to get their children back is frankly sickening. — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) November 26, 2026

And that raises a far more important question: why is Putin being allowed to manufacture a humanitarian disaster without facing sufficient consequences, while American negotiators are publicly praising his supposed restraint?

Peace negotiations or pressure on the victim?

Peace negotiations are necessary, frankly, nobody understands the human cost of this war better than those of us living through it, but diplomacy that praises the aggressor’s restraint while overlooking the suffering of his victims risks becoming something very different from peacemaking.

From where I am sitting in Dnipro, there is precious little evidence of Russian restraint.

What I see instead is a deliberate campaign to push Ukraine towards another humanitarian catastrophe, while Washington appears more interested in applying pressure on the victim, in its obvious political framing, than confronting the aggressor.

And there are other serious questions about Washington’s approach that are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

There are reports of already-paid-for Patriot interceptors being held up in Europe, “Unfortunately, Hegseth has not signed it yet, so it depends solely on him,” Zelensky said Tuesday.

Also allegations of restrictions affecting Starshield, delays in military assistance and repeated pressure on Ukraine to surrender territory as part of a negotiated settlement, all raising legitimate questions about the priorities shaping American policy.

Meanwhile, Trump has also publicly pressured Kyiv over its strikes against Russian oil refineries, while his administration has granted sanctions relief benefiting Moscow. He has gone further still, openly questioning Zelenskyy’s legitimacy and calling for Ukraine to hold new presidential elections, despite the country remaining under martial law during Russia’s invasion.

Where is that same public urgency when it comes to stopping Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians?

Where are the equally forceful demands that Putin stop destroying our electricity networks, gas facilities and heating infrastructure?

And why is Ukraine, the country defending itself against an invasion, being asked to make territorial concessions while the man responsible for starting this war is being praised for supposedly exercising restraint?

These are not unreasonable questions, they go to the very heart of American diplomacy and whether Washington is applying comparable pressure to both sides, and from where I sit, that balance is becoming increasingly difficult to recognise.

Putin does not need praise for refraining from nuclear warfare, he needs to be held accountable for the invasion he launched, the destruction his forces continue to inflict and the humanitarian suffering that has followed, not to mention the war crimes.

And if Jared Kushner wants examples of the pressure being placed on Ukraine rather than Russia, I suggest he starts by examining his own administration’s decisions.

Here in Dnipro, the generators are still running, families are still living without reliable electricity, engineers are still risking their lives restoring essential services, and Russian missiles and drones continue to threaten our cities.

While Washington debates Putin’s supposed restraint, Ukrainians are living with the consequences of his aggression: destroyed homes, shattered infrastructure, disrupted lives and families mourning those they have lost.

That’s not restraint, Jared, that’s the reality of Russia’s war against Ukraine, and no amount of diplomatic praise will change what is happening on the ground.

While winter has barely begun.