A refrigerator can keep cooling for years after its interior plastics start to fail. A shelf cracks, a crisper drawer jams, and the replacement that arrives turns out to be a quarter inch too wide. Then come the return shipping fee and another week of waiting. Many of those failed orders trace back to a handful of mistakes made before checkout. Many of those broken shelves were intact right up until cold glass met hot dishwater.

The name on the door is not the model number

The real identifier is printed on a sticker inside the refrigerator. On most models it sits in the fresh food compartment, usually on a side wall or the ceiling, but on some it is inside the freezer, and on others it is on the door frame or behind a crisper drawer, so check each of these spots before ordering. That alphanumeric model number is the only reliable starting point for replacement parts, because marketing names cover entire product lines with different interior dimensions. One French door product line can span several models whose shelves differ by small but decisive margins.

The serial number beside it matters too. Manufacturers sometimes revise a shelf or drawer in the middle of a production run, and the serial code tells the catalogue which version a given unit left the factory with. Copying both codes before shopping takes a couple of minutes and helps avoid unnecessary returns.

Left and right are not interchangeable

Door bins and drawers look symmetrical, and many of them are not. A left-side gallon door bin often has moulded tracks angled for the left liner, while the right-side equivalent carries a different part number and a mirrored profile. Upper and lower crisper drawers can differ the same way, with rail geometry that lets one glide and makes the other bind.

Where a bin sits also changes how much it can hold. The gallon door bin is moulded deeper because it carries milk and juice containers, and a shallower bin swapped in from another position will not hold them securely. A freezer shelf will not match the fresh food section either, even when the widths look close. Ordering by the position listed in the catalogue, upper, lower, left or right, helps avoid a part that almost fits.

Photos and price tags hide the differences

Listings that sell on a photo and a rough size make misfit orders easy. Two bins can look identical in a thumbnail and still differ in track angle and depth, or in the lip that catches the shelf supports. Photos get reused across listings, so a similar-looking bin from another model year can sit under the same image, and generic listings rarely include the position or model data needed to tell them apart.

Genuine OEM components are built to the original specification for each model, so the part number identifies the right piece. A Samsung appliance owner can consult Samsung Parts for the part number tied to a model code. That gives the buyer a code to check before ordering.

A tape measure is the wrong tool

Measuring the old part feels safer than trusting a photo, but a cracked or warped shelf does not give accurate measurements. Plastic deforms as it fails, so measuring a broken bin records the damage along with the dimensions, and a half inch of error is enough to order the wrong replacement parts.

The manufacturer’s parts diagram is the exploded view that shows every component in position with its official part number. Matching the model code to that diagram identifies the exact shelf, down to details a tape measure cannot capture, like the hook spacing on a cantilever shelf that locks into vertical tracks on the back wall. The diagram also shows small hardware. The retaining clips that secure a shelf are easy to lose during disassembly, and the diagram shows whether they ship with the part or need a separate order.

What the box actually contains

A crisper drawer listing may cover only the clear plastic body. The front trim and roller wheels are often separate line items, and the humidity control slider may need to come off the old drawer. Buyers who order the body alone end up transferring worn hardware or placing a second order with a second shipping fee.

Check the humidity control slider separately. Some listings include it with the drawer body, while others expect it to come off the old part along with the trim and rollers. Only the listing details show the difference. The exploded view for the model shows which pieces the job calls for, so a quick scan before ordering covers everything. Confirming the full assembly contents at that stage takes minutes and can save a second order.

To avoid all five mistakes, follow a short sequence. Read the model and serial codes off the sticker, open the exploded diagram, order by part number and position, and confirm what ships in the box. That takes about ten minutes and helps the right part arrive the first time.