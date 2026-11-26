The artificial intelligence revolution may be driven by software, but it will be built on copper, steel and electricity. Governments and technology companies are spending billions developing increasingly sophisticated AI systems, yet relatively little public attention is given to the physical infrastructure required to power them. Without reliable electricity, vast quantities of copper and secure access to processed minerals, even the most advanced technology becomes useless. Britain wants to become a global leader in artificial intelligence. That ambition is welcome, but developing algorithms and attracting data centres is only half the challenge. We must also secure the industrial foundations that make this technological revolution possible. The next great competition between nations will not simply be about who develops the best software. It will also be about who controls the energy, infrastructure and materials needed to operate it.

The extraordinary appetite for electricity

The scale of the challenge is considerable. According to the International Energy Agency, global data centres consumed approximately 485 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2025. By 2030, that figure is projected to reach 950 terawatt-hours, approaching 3% of worldwide electricity demand. This requires more than building additional server facilities. New power stations, transmission lines, substations, transformers and cooling systems must all be developed to support this growth. Copper is particularly important because of its exceptional electrical conductivity. It is used throughout electricity networks, transformers, cabling and data centre infrastructure. The IEA estimates that data centres alone could require between 250,000 and 550,000 tonnes of copper annually by 2030. That excludes much of the wider demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy and general grid expansion. Other materials are equally important, although required in smaller quantities. Tantalum is used in electronic capacitors, tungsten in semiconductor manufacturing, and rare earth elements in specialised motors and industrial equipment. We often describe the digital economy as though it exists independently of traditional industry. In reality, its expansion depends on precisely the sectors Britain has spent decades allowing to decline.

The real power lies in processing

There is another problem that receives insufficient attention. Discovering mineral deposits is not the same as controlling their commercial supply. The IEA’s Global Critical Minerals Outlook demonstrates how concentrated the processing industry has become. China accounts for approximately 70% of lithium refining, 75% of cobalt refining and 85% of magnet rare earth separation. Its dominance extends across materials essential to batteries, electronics, defence manufacturing and modern energy infrastructure. This creates an uncomfortable reality for Britain and other Western economies. A mineral may be extracted in Africa or Australia yet still require processing in China before becoming commercially useful. I’m Daniel Seal, and through my involvement in mining and commodities projects across West Africa, I have seen how important this distinction can be. Take lithium. Lower-grade material might attract an indicative price of around $400 per tonne, while commercially acceptable spodumene concentrate containing approximately 6% lithium oxide has traded at substantially higher prices, sometimes exceeding $1,500 per tonne. These are different products, requiring significant processing and multiple tonnes of suitable ore to produce one tonne of concentrate. Nevertheless, the commercial lesson is clear: much of the value is created after extraction. For resource-rich African countries, this presents an opportunity to develop processing industries rather than exporting minerals in their lowest-value form. For Britain, it offers the possibility of establishing more diversified and secure supply chains.

Britain needs an industrial strategy for AI

I believe Britain should approach AI infrastructure as an industrial opportunity rather than treating it solely as a technology policy. First, we should develop long-term mineral partnerships with resource-rich countries, particularly across Africa. These agreements should support responsible mining, local processing and reliable access to strategically important materials. Second, Britain should encourage investment in refining, specialist manufacturing and recycling. The Humber, Teesside and other established industrial regions possess ports, skilled workers and infrastructure that could support new facilities. Third, the Government should accelerate electricity network investment. There is little point approving enormous data centres if grid connections take years or industrial power prices make associated manufacturing uncompetitive. Finally, public finance should help unlock private investment. The National Wealth Fund and UK Export Finance could support commercially viable mineral processing, energy infrastructure and supply agreements that strengthen British industry. Recycling must also form part of this strategy. Valuable copper and other metals are contained in discarded electronics and industrial equipment. Recovering them can reduce dependence on newly mined supplies, although recycling alone cannot meet rapidly growing demand.

The digital future depends on industrial strength

Britain has an opportunity to participate in the AI revolution far beyond developing software and hosting servers. The industries supplying its infrastructure could create skilled employment, attract investment and rebuild parts of our manufacturing economy. But this will require a change in thinking. We cannot expect technological leadership while remaining dependent on other nations for the materials, processing capacity and electricity infrastructure that technology requires. The lesson is simple. The digital economy is not replacing the industrial economy. It is becoming increasingly dependent upon it. If Britain wants to lead in artificial intelligence, we must be prepared to build the industries that make it possible.