‘Response in just 45 seconds’: Royal Navy warships prepare for drone attacks as NATO steps up Russia deterrence

Britain’s aircraft carrier strike group has demonstrated its ability to deliver coordinated attacks alongside Norwegian forces during a major NATO exercise, as the Royal Navy intensifies preparations for a battlefield increasingly shaped by drones, cruise missiles and attacks on critical infrastructure.

F-35B fighter jets operating from HMS Prince of Wales carried out a live land strike alongside the Norwegian Army during Exercise Neptune Strike, while a Wildcat helicopter from destroyer HMS Dauntless conducted a maritime strike in co-operation with Norwegian forces, the UK Carrier Strike Group said.

The operations highlight the growing importance of integrating air and naval power across NATO’s northern flank, where Russia’s military activity and the strategic significance of the Arctic and North Atlantic have become central concerns for European defence planners, the UKDJ reported.

Neptune Strike, organised by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, takes place in several iterations each year. Its July exercise marked the first time the programme extended into the High North and North Atlantic as part of Operation Arctic Sentry.

HMS Prince of Wales led a multinational force under NATO command, with F-35Bs from 809 Naval Air Squadron conducting sorties as far as Poland. The carrier also supported NATO’s air policing mission over Iceland and the Arctic, the first time the operation had been conducted using aircraft launched from the deck of a European carrier.

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The deployment formed the opening phase of Operation Firecrest, the Royal Navy’s 2026 Arctic and North Atlantic mission. The carrier returned to Portsmouth in July, and the wider operation is scheduled to resume in northern European waters in autumn.

The latest exercise activity comes alongside a separate effort to prepare Royal Navy warships for increasingly sophisticated attacks from unmanned aircraft and maritime systems.

Operating with @NATO during Neptune Strike, UK CSG delivers strike capability to the High North. @HMSPWLS' F35s conducted a live land strike alongside @NorwegianArmy @HMSDauntless' Wildcat helicopter carried out maritime strike with @Forsvaret_no #WeAreNATO #ArcticSentry pic.twitter.com/IDcfK17DQr — UK Carrier Strike Group (@COMUKCSG) November 4, 2026

HMS Dauntless recently completed Exercise Sharpshooter in Cardigan Bay, facing more than a dozen simulated attacks during an intensive week-long programme designed to test the ship’s ability to identify, track and neutralise threats from the air and sea.

The Type 45 destroyer, commanded by Commander Neil Skinner, was tasked with “fending off attacks from a range of autonomous systems”, according to Royal Navy imagery dated September 28.

The exercise used dummy drones and simulated missiles, forcing personnel to respond to unexpected threats during both daytime and night-time operations.

Inside the operations room, approximately 40 analysts work across rows of consoles, monitoring radar information and coordinating the ship’s response. The vessel’s sensors can detect potential threats at distances extending towards Paris from its position off the Welsh coast, while simultaneously tracking hundreds of objects.

The layered defence system is designed to engage incoming threats at the greatest possible distance. Depending on the target, the response can begin with fighter aircraft or the Wildcat helicopter, followed by missiles and the ship’s main gun, which can fire 25 rounds a minute. Machine guns provide a final defensive layer.

An armed Wildcat can be airborne in less than 15 minutes, giving the ship another means of confronting threats before they reach weapons range.

Lieutenant Commander David Ferguson, who spent six weeks aboard HMS Richmond as it countered Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea in 2024, told The i Paper that his crew had responded to threats in as little as 45 seconds.

His experience illustrates the compressed decision-making times facing naval crews operating in environments where drones and missiles can arrive with little warning.

Sharpshooter has become an important testing ground for these capabilities. The programme began in 2019 as an exercise to assess weapons functionality but has evolved into a more sophisticated combination of live firing and simulated threats, including aerial drones and uncrewed surface vessels.

The exercises take place at the Ministry of Defence’s Aberporth range in west Wales, operated by QinetiQ under its long-term partnering agreement with the Government.

Covering approximately 6,500 square kilometres of Cardigan Bay, the range extends from sea level to unlimited altitude and is equipped with monitoring facilities around the coastline and on the Llŷn Peninsula to assess weapon performance.

The main site covers about 550 acres and employs approximately 200 people in direct support of range operations.

The facilities are particularly valuable because Aberporth is one of the few UK ranges capable of supporting live air-to-air missile firings over the sea. RAF Typhoons also trialled the APKWS anti-drone weapon there earlier this year before it was cleared for deployment to the Middle East.

QinetiQ delivers Sharpshooter alongside subsidiary Inzpire, providing exercise planning, range safety, target systems and scenarios developed with the Royal Navy’s Fleet Operational Standards and Training team.

The programme has expanded to include Banshee Whirlwind aerial targets launched from Aberporth and Hammerhead uncrewed surface vessels. The Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen became the first NATO ally to participate, demonstrating the increasing international dimension of the training.

An earlier exercise put Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan through a four-day series of simulated attacks involving aerial drones, surface vessels, cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles and hostile aircraft.

Working around the clock, its crew tracked and neutralised five aerial targets and destroyed two surface drones, meeting all assigned objectives, according to QinetiQ.

The Government has also outlined a planned single-source contract award to QinetiQ covering Sharpshooter’s enabling requirements from October 2026 to September 2028, citing the unique capabilities of the Aberporth facility. The wider long-term partnering agreement, originally signed in 2003 and covering 16 sites, received a five-year extension worth £1.54bn in May 2025.

Will Blamey, chief executive of UK Defence at QinetiQ, said after the HMS Duncan exercise: “Our combination of live and synthetic threats mean we can deliver training scenarios that provide the very latest in threat representation, helping our warfighters to achieve mission-readiness at pace.”

Together, the carrier operations and the Sharpshooter programme illustrate how NATO allies are adapting their forces to a more complex security environment. Britain’s ability to deploy advanced fighter aircraft alongside allied ground forces is only one part of the equation. Equally important is ensuring that warships can detect, assess and defeat increasingly varied threats before they reach their targets.

As autonomous systems become cheaper, more numerous and more difficult to intercept, the pressure on naval forces to maintain rapid responses will intensify. For the Royal Navy, realistic training against evolving threats is becoming as important as the weapons themselves.