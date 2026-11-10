‘Fundamentally different’: NATO tests 400-drone battlefield as military threats intensify

More than 30 nations have joined forces in one of NATO’s largest technology experiments, while Britain has taken another significant step towards deploying autonomous strike drones from its aircraft carriers.

The message is increasingly clear: the future of warfare will be fought by humans and machines operating together.

NATO is accelerating its transformation towards a new generation of warfare, putting drone swarms, artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons at the centre of a major military experimentation programme as Britain simultaneously tests strike drones from its largest aircraft carrier.

The developments offer a glimpse into how Western armed forces are preparing for an increasingly dangerous security environment, where technological superiority, speed of decision-making and the ability to overwhelm enemy defences could prove decisive.

In Latvia, more than 30 countries and 100 industrial partners took part in a two-week NATO exercise involving about 500 military personnel.

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Led by NATO Allied Command Transformation, the programme brought together emerging technologies and military capabilities to examine how allied forces can operate more effectively against evolving threats.

The focus was on counter-drone defence, next-generation targeting, digital connectivity and artificial intelligence, with the objective of improving interoperability between nations whose military systems have traditionally operated through different platforms and networks.

The exercise culminated in NATO Federated Unified Sensing and Effects (FUSE), a battlefield-informed scenario involving almost 400 drones.

The simulation incorporated drone swarms, cross-border incursions and electronic warfare, reflecting the increasingly complex conditions confronting military planners following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ability to detect, identify and respond to multiple simultaneous threats is becoming a central requirement for NATO forces. Equally important is the ability to share information rapidly across national boundaries and coordinate responses before an adversary can exploit weaknesses.

Britain’s Royal Navy is pursuing a parallel transformation at sea.

During trials in the North Atlantic last month, British-made Nyan Maritime one-way attack drones were launched from the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth, marking the first time strike drones have taken off from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.

The trials demonstrate how autonomous strike systems could operate alongside the carrier’s F-35B Lightning stealth fighters as part of the Navy’s emerging hybrid carrier air wing concept.

Rather than relying exclusively on expensive crewed aircraft, the strategy combines conventional combat aviation with uncrewed platforms, potentially extending operational reach while reducing the exposure of personnel to enemy fire.

The distinction is important. Autonomous systems could undertake missions that would otherwise place pilots and aircrew at considerable risk, while providing commanders with additional options for surveillance, targeting and offensive operations.

HMS Queen Elizabeth has also hosted Heavy Lift Challenge 3, testing the operation of a Tekever AR5 fixed-wing uncrewed aircraft from the carrier for the first time.

With a seven-metre wingspan and an 80kg payload capacity, the aircraft could support logistical operations and other missions, demonstrating how different categories of uncrewed systems might eventually operate together from a single naval platform.

Lieutenant Commander David Burton, the trials sponsor for Navy Capability, said the experiments would provide evidence to guide future development.

“These trials give us the evidence and confidence to decide how uncrewed systems can work alongside crewed aircraft,” he said.

The developments come as HMS Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth’s sister ship, arrives in Oslo for engagements linked to the Atlantic Future Forum and International Sea Power Conference.

The 65,000-tonne carrier has been operating in the region under Operation Firecrest, focused on readiness, training and strengthening NATO cooperation.

Its arrival was accompanied by British destroyer HMS Dauntless, Norwegian frigate KNM Fridtjof Nansen and Norwegian Coast Guard vessel KV Nornen.

For Norway, the strategic importance of allied carrier operations in northern waters is considerable.

Vice Admiral Rune Andersen, chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, said carrier operations along the Norwegian coastline were important for the credible defence of Norway and NATO.

The High North has become an increasingly important theatre for alliance planning, with its proximity to Russia’s Northern Fleet, critical maritime routes and undersea infrastructure making regional security a priority.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting described the changing threat environment as fundamentally different from that of previous decades.

“A major determinant of military power now is who can innovate fastest,” he said.

He added that Britain’s increased defence investment was being directed towards technologies providing greater operational reach and lethality.

The emerging picture is of a military revolution extending beyond individual weapons systems. NATO is experimenting with hundreds of interconnected drones, while the Royal Navy is exploring how autonomous aircraft can transform the capabilities of its carrier fleet.

The challenge will be turning successful demonstrations into dependable operational capabilities that can function under the pressure of real combat.

Ukraine has already demonstrated how rapidly drones, electronic warfare and battlefield technology can reshape military operations.

For NATO, the question is no longer whether autonomous systems will become central to future warfare, but how quickly allied forces can integrate them.

And as the North Atlantic and High North assume greater strategic importance, Britain’s aircraft carriers are increasingly being developed not simply as floating airfields, but as command platforms for a much more complex, technologically integrated fighting force.