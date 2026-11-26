Andy Burnham faces a growing political backlash as legislation to implement his new agreement with Brussels is introduced to Parliament, reopening the battle over Brexit and raising fresh questions about how much regulatory control Britain is prepared to surrender in return for easier trade.

The European Partnerships Bill will give effect to the agreement reached with the EU last week, including arrangements that will reduce paperwork for British food and drink exporters.

But the price of fewer border checks and lower trading costs will be closer alignment with European rules governing one of Britain’s biggest manufacturing industries.

The legislation also contains a controversial provision dubbed the “Farage Clause”, under which Britain could face substantial financial penalties if a future government withdraws from the agreement within ten years.

The provision is understood to reflect Brussels’ demand for protection against a British administration seeking to reverse the deal.

If either side pulls out during the ten-year period, it will have to meet the full cost of reinstating the infrastructure required for border checks.

That could make it considerably more expensive for a future Conservative or Reform government to abandon the arrangements, placing a financial obstacle in the path of any attempt to restore regulatory divergence.

Nigel Farage has seized on the agreement to attack the Government, accusing Burnham of misunderstanding the economic opportunities created by Brexit and warning that the deal could deepen divisions within Labour.

Speaking to GB News, the Reform leader said the Prime Minister “hasn’t got a clue” and was “harking back to something from years ago that has changed completely, doesn’t work anymore”.

“I’m going to say it again. Where we’ve diverged from the EU. We’re booming, and we need to diverge more. We need to have much more freedom, we need to have far less regulation. We need to encourage business entrepreneurship,” he said.

Farage argued that closer integration would ultimately mean accepting the EU’s wider political and financial conditions.

“You want to rejoin the EU, you join the Euro. You want to rejoin the EU, it’s 40 billion quid membership for your year. You want to rejoin the EU, or your laws get laid somewhere else. That’s not project fear. That is a pure statement of fact of what the EU will want if we wish to rejoin.”

He claimed the agreement would expose divisions across the political parties, adding: “There will be division within the Labour Party over this, and you know Reform was founded as the Brexit Party. We are the Brexit Party. We are united. We believe in a self-governing Britain. We believe we can do much much better.”

The Government argues that the agreement will deliver tangible benefits for exporters by establishing a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) arrangement covering food and agricultural products. It is expected to remove much of the paperwork and border friction facing British exporters, while ending the requirement for “Not for EU” labels on most products.

The deal will also link Britain to the EU’s emissions trading system, which ministers say will remove further barriers to trade and protect exporters from carbon-related costs.

Under the arrangements, the UK will align with European rules in designated sectors. Ministers argue that most British exporters already comply with those standards, meaning the changes should reduce costs rather than impose a substantial new burden.

Officials say Britain will be consulted early when new rules are developed and that Parliament will have scrutiny over changes through the legislation. However, the rules will ultimately be determined by the EU, with the UK having no vote at European meetings.

Hamish Falconer, the minister for European relations, said: “For years, British businesses have been forced to follow EU rules without any say, while paying millions in red tape.”

He added that the Bill “allows us to eliminate paperwork for our food and drink traders, protect billions of pounds worth of British exports from carbon taxes, and make doing business with our largest trading partner cheaper and easier”.

Ministers also claim consumers will benefit, arguing that lower costs for businesses should eventually be passed on through cheaper food and drink. The Conservatives, however, have challenged the scale of those expected savings.

The party has cited 2023 research suggesting that post-Brexit border checks would not have a significant impact. Shadow Treasury minister Richard Fuller accused Burnham of asking households to celebrate savings worth only pennies.

He said families were being asked to welcome “savings of a few pennies on their weekly shop from his EU ‘deal’”, while new packaging requirements could add “up to £1 a week to families’ shopping bill”.

The legislation marks only the beginning of the parliamentary process, with MPs expected to debate and vote on its provisions in the coming weeks.

But the wider agreement remains vulnerable to another political complication. Negotiations over a separate arrangement covering tuition fees for European students at British universities are still continuing.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch questioned whether the agreements reached last week were conditional on securing that additional deal.

She said Burnham had provided “no answer on whether the deal is contingent on the tuition fees agreement itself”.

The dispute leaves the Government facing a difficult balancing act: promising businesses cheaper access to their largest export market while defending a settlement that gives Brussels the final say over rules in key sectors and could make future withdrawal costly.