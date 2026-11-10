US pulls aircraft from UK airbase after reported Iranian threat as security fears mount

The United States has moved at least seven aircraft and two refuelling tankers away from a British airbase following a reported security threat from Iran, intensifying concerns over the potential reach of Tehran’s retaliation as tensions in the Middle East persist.

The aircraft were relocated from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Monday afternoon and late evening, with several reportedly transferred to Germany.

The precise nature of the intelligence prompting the move remains unclear and is still being discussed by US officials.

The US military raised the security status at the base to Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie, the second-highest threat level, indicating that a threat is considered likely.

The developments underline the growing security pressures facing American military installations in Britain, which have become increasingly sensitive as Washington confronts the possibility of Iranian action beyond the Middle East.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman declined to comment on the specific movements, saying: “We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements.”

Lucy Powell, speaking to Sky News, said the Government could not discuss live operations but was keeping the security of its bases under constant review.

“And as we’ve seen with other cases recently, we take firm and quick action where we need to,” she said.

The US Air Force also emphasised that aircraft movements were routine, saying planes rotated between installations for training and operational requirements. It added that security considerations prevented it from providing further details.

However, the relocation comes just weeks after Washington withdrew B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire following a separate security investigation involving an alleged terror plot.

Seven men in their twenties, including a British-Iranian national, were initially arrested after suspicious vehicles were reported to police. All were subsequently released on bail.

Two suspects, a 24-year-old British national and a 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national, have since been arrested again on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023.

Police confirmed that the investigation relates to Iran.

Andy Burnham said there were “strong indications” that the Islamic Republic had played a part in the incident, although he stressed that it remained an ongoing and serious police investigation.

Downing Street has insisted that RAF Fairford remains safe, despite the withdrawal of the American bomber fleet.

The latest developments come against a backdrop of increasingly explicit warnings about Iranian threats to US interests. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said last month that Iran was in the “advanced stages” of plans to target American personnel in the Middle East.

Tehran has also warned that any retaliation against US attacks could extend beyond the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that Washington had “addressed” the latest issue by “moving people away from the threat”.

President Donald Trump struck a similarly cautious but forceful tone, declaring on social media that America was “‘locked and loaded’ and ready to go” should developments in the Middle East change.

He added that escalation appeared “quite unlikely”, claiming the region was protected from Iranian threats.

For Britain, the movements raise uncomfortable questions about the security of US military assets hosted on its territory. While Washington has stressed operational security and routine aircraft rotations, the reported Iranian threat and the recent Fairford investigation have sharpened scrutiny of the risks facing strategically important British bases.