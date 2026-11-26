DATA.BET, a B2B sportsbook solution supplier for esports, sports, virtual sports, and prediction markets, has signed a deal with digital entertainment platform SportsDey. SportsDey is already live with DATA.BET’s full iFrame sportsbook.

The deal lets SportsDey grow in Africa without building its own trading and risk infrastructure.

What SportsDey gets

SportsDey takes the full DATA.BET product, from trading to the player-facing sportsbook:

a sportsbook delivered through the Single Page Application (iFrame), with visuals customized to the SportsDey brand;

Managed Trading Services, covering odds and Risk Management 24/7;

esports, sports, and virtual sports content;

Bet Builder, which combines several selections from one match into a single bet;

Widgets, including Pitch Tracker, Scoreboards, and Sports Widgets;

engagement features Hot Bundles, Bet Boost, Picture-in-Picture, and others.

Across all verticals, DATA.BET covers more than 100 disciplines, 100,000 events per month, and more than 3,000 betting markets.

“Working with SportsDey reflects our approach to expand our offering in the African market,” mentioned Otto Bonning, Head of Sales at DATA.BET.

A second African deal in 2026

This follows DATA.BET’s August 2026 partnership with Hollywoodbets, a South African operator known for sponsoring the Hollywoodbets Sharks and the Hollywoodbets Dolphins.

Hollywoodbets signed for a ready-to-launch esports offering, including the iFrame, Odds Feed, Bet Builder, Widgets, and Streaming. DATA.BET handles risk management and trading for the launch.

Founded in 2017, DATA.BET added a sports vertical in 2025 and launched Prediction Markets as a standalone product in April 2026.