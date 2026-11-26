Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have warned Russia against taking action that could expand its war in Ukraine, calling for a peaceful settlement as quickly as possible — even as Russian missiles struck Kyiv overnight, injuring civilians and setting buildings ablaze.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the US president and Nato chief said they had discussed the need for Moscow to avoid actions that might widen the conflict, whether deliberately or inadvertently.

“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” they said.

The statement followed a meeting between Trump and Rutte in Florida, where the leaders also discussed defence spending and investment in the United States and across NATO. The US-Israeli war on Iran was another subject, although no details were provided.

The diplomatic intervention comes amid mounting concern among European allies over Trump’s approach to Russia. Last week, the Republican president met Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia, describing both as his “friend.

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Trump’s engagement with Putin triggered criticism from Democrats and European governments, which have pressed to be included in US-backed negotiations to end the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has himself faced criticism from Trump, has insisted that Europe must have a place at the negotiating table.

Rutte has repeatedly sought to ease tensions within NATO and maintain Trump’s support for the alliance. He has argued that meetings between major nuclear powers are normal, despite unease over the president’s warm language towards Moscow.

Trump has frequently criticised America’s democratic allies over Nato defence contributions, trade tariffs and what he considers inadequate support for the war on Iran.

But the call for restraint came against the backdrop of another devastating Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital.

Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv overnight, wounding seven people and hitting a shopping centre and two other buildings, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Loud explosions echoed across the city as a major fire continued burning on the Left Bank on Thursday morning, sending thick columns of dark smoke into the sky.

Moscow said its forces had targeted facilities connected to Ukraine’s drone industry. Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed it struck two sites in Kyiv, including the Khimvolokno company, which it said manufactured components for drone warheads.

The second location was operated by Oakline, where drones were allegedly assembled and stored for Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturer Fire Point.

The juxtaposition was stark: Washington and NATO were discussing how to prevent the war from expanding while Russian missiles were once again hitting the Ukrainian capital.

For Kyiv, the immediate question is not simply whether Russia will avoid widening the conflict, but how long its existing campaign of bombardment will continue. A call for peace carries little comfort while missiles are still falling.