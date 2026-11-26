Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has praised Prince Harry for displaying a “patriotic spirit” after the Duke of Sussex indicated he would be prepared to return to military service if Britain became involved in a conflict with Russia.

Streeting said he would be willing to explore ways of working with the Duke, whose decade in the armed forces included two tours of Afghanistan, as the Government seeks to strengthen Britain’s response to an increasingly dangerous security environment.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Defence Secretary welcomed Harry’s contribution to the national debate on defence and his willingness to discuss the threat facing the country.

I’m always happy to talk to him about how we can work together, whether that’s through his Invictus Games, which does a brilliant job supporting our veterans and giving them opportunities to take part in those amazing and inspiring competitive sporting events, but he does have experience to bring to bear,” he said.

Streeting also commended the Duke for using his military background to contribute to discussions about Britain’s security.

I thought the way in which he brought that experience to bear in helping taking part in the national conversation, I thought was really welcome,” he said.

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Paying tribute to Harry’s military record, he added: “I salute the service he’s given to our country, and actually the service he gave to our country through that interview, talking about the threat environment, talking about his willingness and readiness to serve.

“I think that’s exactly the sort of patriotic spirit we’re looking for.”

The comments come as the Ministry of Defence contacts former members of Britain’s armed forces to update information held on the strategic reserve, in a move Streeting described as a precaution against the deteriorating international security situation.

Speaking to Sky News, he confirmed that letters had been sent to former service personnel to establish whether their contact details remained accurate and identify the civilian skills and experience they had acquired since leaving the military.

“We’ve written to them to make sure their details are up to date, and also we have an understanding of the experience and the skills that they’ve developed since leaving the armed forces,” he said.

Streeting insisted that maintaining such information should be routine government practice, but acknowledged that the current threat environment had increased the urgency.

“There’s no doubt, and I’ve talked about this as have all of my counterparts across Nato in recent days, weeks and months; we are operating in a heightened threat environment,” he said.

He described the contact with former personnel as a “sensible, necessary precaution”, stressing that it should not be interpreted as a signal that mobilisation was imminent.

“People should find it reassuring rather than alarming,” the Defence Secretary said.

The twin developments underline the Government’s growing focus on national preparedness, as ministers seek to make better use of Britain’s military experience and capabilities amid concerns over Russia and wider threats to Nato.

Harry’s offer to serve again also places renewed attention on the Duke’s military background, while Streeting’s comments suggest the Government is open to drawing on his experience in support of veterans and the wider national conversation about defence.