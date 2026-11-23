Britain’s most senior military intelligence officer has warned that Vladimir Putin’s increasingly aggressive posture is raising the danger of a potentially catastrophic miscalculation, as Russian forces continue to suffer huge losses in Ukraine while expanding their ability to threaten NATO.

Lieutenant General Matthew Jones, who took over as Chief of Defence Intelligence in July, said his greatest fear was not necessarily a deliberate Russian decision to attack the alliance, but the possibility that reckless behaviour could trigger a confrontation neither side intended.

Speaking at the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar at Corpus Christi College on November 20, Jones said Russia’s ground forces were losing more than 2,000 personnel a day in recent weeks, with monthly casualties exceeding 50,000.

Despite the scale of those losses, he warned that Moscow was adapting rapidly and remained capable of posing a substantial threat well beyond the Ukrainian battlefield.

“The threat to the nation is real and growing,” he said, pointing to Russia’s long-range aviation, submarines, underwater reconnaissance, cyber capabilities, special forces, military intelligence, ballistic missiles and nuclear forces.

Jones said Britain’s assessment was that Russia did not actively seek war with NATO. However, he warned that mounting pressure on Putin was driving a more assertive and aggressive approach towards Western countries.

“With some confidence I can say Russia does not actively seek war with NATO. However, my greatest fear is the risk of a significant miscalculation,” he said.

“Putin is under pressure and that is leading to a more assertive and aggressive approach as he seeks to challenge us.”

The intelligence chief warned that a series of recent Russian incidents had demonstrated how quickly seemingly isolated provocations could have escalated into something far more dangerous.

Among the examples he cited was an explosive-laden drone discovered and defused near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig-Halle airport in Germany on August 4. Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt subsequently said investigators had evidence that those controlling the drone were acting on behalf of Russian state entities, according to Al Jazeera. Moscow rejected the accusation.

The incident prompted Germany to close Russia’s consulate general in Bonn, further deepening diplomatic tensions between Berlin and Moscow.

Jones also highlighted the growing number of attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, particularly in waters close to NATO member Romania.

In October, a drone sank the cargo vessel Khoryv around 24km from Constanta, killing one crew member. At least seven cargo ships were struck off Romania and Bulgaria within two weeks, according to Al Jazeera, with Romanian and European officials blaming Russia.

Three more merchant vessels were hit near a Romanian shipping canal last weekend, adding to concerns about the vulnerability of maritime traffic close to NATO territory.

The intelligence chief also pointed to Russian-backed arson against a Ukrainian-owned business in east London, the near-shootdown of a British RIVET JOINT surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea in September 2022 and the Salisbury Novichok poisonings, which claimed one life but could have caused considerably greater loss of life.

Jones stressed that Britain was not seeking confrontation with Moscow, but would respond firmly to threats against its national security and that of its allies.

He said Defence Intelligence had a critical role in identifying connections between apparently unrelated incidents, building an early warning picture and preventing adversaries from gaining the element of surprise.

Its approach, he said, must remain objective rather than alarmist, identifying threats early enough to give political and military leaders the opportunity to respond.

The warning comes as Defence Secretary Wes Streeting seeks to strengthen Britain’s readiness for a possible conflict in Europe by 2030. Jones said that objective should not be interpreted as a prediction that war would break out by that date, but argued that the scale of the threats made such preparations entirely sensible.

Streeting has also called for military backchannels with Russia to reduce the danger of miscalculation. However, ministers said this week that Moscow had either failed to engage with or rejected British efforts to establish senior-level military communication.

That leaves a growing gap between the desire to prevent an accidental confrontation and the apparent absence of reliable channels through which to manage one.

Jones’s central warning was stark: Russia may not want a war with NATO, but its increasingly reckless behaviour, combined with Putin’s determination to challenge the West, is creating opportunities for a crisis to spiral out of control.

Britain’s intelligence services, he said, must ensure that the warning signs are recognised before a miscalculation becomes irreversible.