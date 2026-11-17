TG Jones, the high street retailer formerly known as WH Smith, is being put up for sale just weeks before Christmas, as its owner seeks an exit from a business that has endured a turbulent first year under its new identity.

Modella Capital has appointed Teneo Corporate Finance to oversee an auction after receiving unsolicited approaches from potential buyers, according to Sky News.

Prospective bidders have been contacted in recent days, although a transaction is not expected to be completed before the first quarter of next year.

The chain operates about 350 shops and employs approximately 3,500 people, making it one of the most significant remaining specialist retailers on Britain’s high streets.

The sale follows a difficult transition after WH Smith sold its high street business to Modella in 2025, ending 233 years of trading under the name on Britain’s shopping streets. WH Smith retained its travel retail operations, concentrating on shops in airports, railway stations and other transport hubs.

The rebranded TG Jones struggled to establish momentum, forcing Modella to launch an emergency restructuring. More than 100 shops closed under a court-approved restructuring plan earlier this year, taking the total number of closures since the acquisition to about 150.

Trading had deteriorated sharply, with sales at stores open for at least a year falling significantly before the restructuring. But there are signs the business may have stabilised. One insider said the rate of decline had slowed considerably, with like-for-like sales now broadly unchanged from a year earlier.

Alex Willson, chief executive, said the company remained focused on customer experience ahead of the crucial Christmas trading period and that its turnaround plan was improving performance month by month. He thanked staff, suppliers and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Joe Price, managing director of Modella, said TG Jones had been loss-making when acquired and faced an uncertain future. The restructuring had required difficult decisions, including store closures, but he said the turnaround was beginning to deliver improved trading results.

The proposed sale comes against a backdrop of mounting pressure across Britain’s retail sector. Poundland is fighting to avoid collapse in a process that could put as many as 10,500 jobs at risk.

But sources indicated that a TG Jones transaction would not involve the kind of financial engineering that has complicated the Poundland situation. Its owner, Gordon Brothers, has faced criticism from MPs after rejecting solvent offers amid a dispute over repayment of its £22.5mn share of a £30mn shareholder loan.

It remains unclear whether potential Poundland bidders might turn their attention to TG Jones if negotiations with Gordon Brothers prove difficult.

Modella’s record will also be scrutinised by prospective buyers. Its previous investments in Claire’s and The Original Factory Shop both ended in collapse, raising questions about its ability to revive struggling retail businesses.

However, supporters point to its success with Hobbycraft, which last week reported a pre-tax profit of £11.1mn.

For TG Jones, the auction offers a potential new chapter after a bruising rebrand and restructuring. The immediate test remains whether the business can sustain its recovery through the Christmas season — traditionally one of the most important periods for high street retailers.