Zelensky warns UK act now ‘before it is too late’ in a blunt message to Healey over defence plans

Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning to Britain that Vladimir Putin’s ambitions extend far beyond Ukraine, urging the government to make defence spending its overriding priority before the threat from Moscow becomes more difficult and costly to contain.

In an interview with The Sun from his fortified headquarters in Kyiv, the Ukrainian president challenged Britain to confront the implications of its relationship with Russia, warning that delays in strengthening military capabilities risk leaving the country and its European allies dangerously exposed.

“Can the United Kingdom trust Russia or not? If not, defence needs to be 100% the priority,” Zelensky said.

His message to Chancellor John Healey was equally direct: “My advice to John is don’t delay. Sorry, John… but it’s important to be direct.”

The intervention comes ahead of the Budget, as Britain faces difficult decisions over how quickly to increase military expenditure while managing pressure on public finances. Zelensky’s warning places renewed scrutiny on the government’s plans to strengthen the armed forces at a time when Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, and concerns about wider European security are growing.

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“He’s testing everything and testing everybody,” Zelensky said of Putin. “The danger of Russia is bigger than Ukraine. Much bigger.”

The Ukrainian leader argues that the war cannot be treated as a conflict confined to his country’s borders. In his assessment, Russia’s military ambitions and willingness to use force pose a wider challenge to European security, demanding a response that extends beyond diplomatic declarations and short-term assistance to Kyiv.

Zelensky urged Britain to invest in the military infrastructure needed to deter and withstand a potential escalation, singling out gaps in European air defence.

“You need to build your military and tactical facilities and rebuild a lot of different things,” he said. “Air defence is weak in Europe, not only in the UK.”

The warning comes amid uncertainty over the pace of Britain’s planned defence expansion. Healey was expected to promise a “down-payment” towards a target of spending 3 per cent of gross domestic product on defence by 2030. However, the government has delayed publication of a detailed plan to meet its Nato spending commitments until next autumn, prompting concern among critics that Britain risks moving too slowly as the security environment deteriorates.

An ally of Healey told The Sun: “John’s going to fund the Defence Investment Plan in full today, which is critical for protecting us and Ukraine.”

The dispute reflects a broader question confronting European governments: how quickly they can convert political commitments to rearmament into military capabilities, including air defence systems, equipment and supporting infrastructure. Announcements of future spending targets do not, by themselves, resolve existing weaknesses or guarantee that forces will be ready when needed.

Zelensky’s warning also comes against the backdrop of uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s approach to the war. Kyiv has pressed its Western allies to increase pressure on Moscow, arguing that Russia has little incentive to abandon its military campaign without stronger consequences.

“We need more support — there is no pressure on Russia,” Zelensky said.

He portrayed Putin’s objectives as extending beyond territorial gains, accusing the Russian leader of seeking to erase Ukraine’s national identity and bring the country under Moscow’s control.

“Putin’s personal attitude to Ukraine is that he hates us,” Zelensky said. “He thinks that all our territory is his territory and his personal goal is to occupy it and to destroy it.”

The stakes are particularly acute as Russian attacks continue to threaten Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, raising the prospect of further hardship for civilians during winter. Kyiv has repeatedly argued that any diplomatic pause unsupported by credible security measures could give Russia additional time to regroup and continue its offensive.

For Britain, the challenge is to balance immediate financial pressures against the potential long-term cost of military unpreparedness. Faster investment would require difficult choices over public spending, procurement and the resources available for other priorities. Delays, meanwhile, could leave the country dependent on capabilities that take years to expand.

Zelensky’s message was that the strategic calculation should not be postponed until the threat becomes more immediate.

“Defence needs to be 100% the priority,” he warned.

His intervention does not establish that a wider war is inevitable. It does, however, sharpen the question facing Britain and its allies: whether they are prepared to invest in deterrence now, or risk discovering the cost of their hesitation later.