Millions of British households face another punishing winter of soaring energy costs, with charities warning that a £100 Government payment will do little to protect vulnerable families from a looming price shock that could leave lives at risk.

The warning comes as energy analysts at Cornwall Insight forecast that Ofgem’s price cap will rise by 26 per cent to £2,166 from January 1, adding more than £400 a year to a typical household’s energy bill.

If confirmed when the regulator announces its decision next week, the increase would push the cap to its highest level in four years, intensifying pressure on households already struggling with elevated energy costs, mounting debts and the wider cost of living.

Charities have described the Government’s intervention as grossly inadequate, warning that the scale of the support bears little comparison with the financial pressures facing those unable to afford basic heating.

Citizens Advice estimates that the £100 payment announced by ministers will cover less than two weeks of energy consumption for most households this winter. Its calculation is based on 2025 usage data adjusted to reflect Cornwall Insight’s predicted increase.

For households already trapped in energy debt, the payment may offer little meaningful relief.

A Citizens Advice spokesperson warned that the average energy debt could run into hundreds or even thousands of pounds, making the Government’s contribution insufficient to address the scale of the problem.

“This £100 that the Government has announced; for someone in a lot of debt, who can’t afford their bills, it’s not going to touch the sides,” the spokesperson said.

“It’s a drop in the ocean, however you want to put it.”

The charity issued an especially stark warning about the potential human consequences of the increase, saying it expected cold-related deaths as vulnerable people struggle to heat their homes.

“Not to sound morbid, but we will see cold-related deaths,” the spokesperson said.

“The threat is quite real, people are literally at risk of dying.”

The consequences, the charity warned, could extend beyond fatalities to acute illness, hospital admissions and additional pressure on the NHS and social care services.

Citizens Advice said it was preparing for a wave of people seeking emergency assistance, estimating demand could increase by at least a fifth compared with last winter.

Ministers have defended their response, pointing to a package of measures intended to reduce household costs.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said the Government had taken “immediate action”, including the £100 payment and a temporary reduction of five per cent in VAT on electricity bills until the end of June next year. The tax reduction is expected to save households approximately £45 annually.

The Chancellor also announced in the autumn Budget that gas standing charges would be scrapped across England, Scotland and Wales.

But Age UK warned that the limited assistance was being overwhelmed by the scale of the forecast increase, leaving older people particularly exposed.

‘Lives are in danger’: £100 energy payment branded a drop in the ocean as bills set to surge by 26%

Caroline Abrahams, the charity’s director, said Age UK was “deeply concerned” that the coming winter could be among the toughest in recent years for older households.

Many, she warned, were terrified about how they would manage if Ofgem confirmed the projected increase.

“The fact is that they simply just don’t have the money to cope with another big energy price rise,” she said.

Abrahams called for an emergency support package, insisting that nobody should be forced to choose between keeping warm and paying for other essentials.

Wholesale energy prices have fallen in recent weeks amid hopes of a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East. But the decline has come too late to prevent the anticipated January increase.

For millions already struggling to meet essential costs, the prospect of another winter of expensive heating is becoming more than a financial concern. Charities fear it could become a matter of life and death.