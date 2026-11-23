Britain is heading towards a historic £1 trillion annual tax take, even as the Government’s debt mountain surpasses £3 trillion and the cost of servicing it reaches record levels.

The figures expose an increasingly uncomfortable fiscal reality for ministers: the Treasury is collecting more from taxpayers than ever before, yet the public finances remain under mounting pressure from borrowing costs, inflation and a swelling national debt.

According to leading audit, tax and business advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, HMRC collected approximately £971 billion over the latest 12-month period, an increase of 8.37 per cent compared with the preceding year.

But the rising tax receipts have been accompanied by a sharp increase in the cost of government borrowing. Debt interest payments reached £11.2 billion in October, the highest figure recorded for that month, while total government debt has now exceeded £3 trillion.

Tom Goddard, an assistant manager at Blick Rothenberg, said the scale of the borrowing requirement remained a significant concern.

The Office for National Statistics reported that the UK borrowed £17 billion in October, slightly more than during the same month last year.

Goddard warned that the combination of elevated inflation and higher interest rates was adding further pressure across the economy.

Inflation currently stands at 3.6 per cent, while interest rates have increased to 4 per cent. Although higher rates are intended to bring inflation under control, their consequences are being felt by households, businesses and the Government itself.

The pressure is also set to reach taxpayers who fall behind on their liabilities, with HMRC’s late-payment interest rate scheduled to increase to 8 per cent.

The composition of the tax take highlights the extent to which the Exchequer relies on income from workers and businesses. Income Tax remains the largest contributor, accounting for 35 per cent of receipts, followed by National Insurance Contributions at 21 per cent, VAT at 19 per cent and Corporation Tax at 11 per cent.

January could provide the decisive moment in Britain’s march towards the trillion-pound threshold. The month traditionally generates HMRC’s largest receipts as taxpayers make balancing payments and payments on account.

Goddard said the forthcoming self-assessment season could mark the first time annual UK tax receipts exceed £1 trillion — a milestone that would demonstrate the resilience of the tax base while exposing the growing burden placed on taxpayers.

The speed of the increase is striking. Total UK tax receipts first exceeded £500 billion in 2014/15. Reaching twice that amount little more than a decade later reflects a combination of inflation, fiscal drag, economic growth and successive changes to tax policy.

The milestone comes as Chancellor John Healey heads to Brussels for the UK-EU Summit against a backdrop of mounting global economic uncertainty.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine are disrupting energy markets and pushing up costs for households and businesses.

For the Treasury, a record tax haul may offer some reassurance. But with borrowing still running high, debt interest consuming billions and the national debt above £3 trillion, the central question is whether Britain’s expanding tax revenues can keep pace with the demands being placed on the public finances.