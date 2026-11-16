‘This is a warning to Russia’ as British reservists test drone-killing missiles on NATO’s eastern flank

British Army reservists have taken aim at replica Russian and Iranian attack drones in the freezing forests and coastal ranges of Finland, demonstrating how a part-time force of airline pilots, cleaners, engineers and roofers is helping defend NATO’s increasingly exposed northern flank.

On Exercise Mallet Strike, air defence specialists from 106 Regiment Royal Artillery deployed alongside troops from Finland, Norway and Sweden to practise destroying unmanned aircraft modelled on the drones that have transformed warfare in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The British soldiers fired shoulder-mounted High-Velocity Missiles and static Light Multirole Missiles (LMM), testing their ability to identify and engage aerial threats in difficult terrain and sub-zero temperatures.

For the reservists, the exercise marked a milestone: the first time the regiment has fired its weapons overseas.

It was also a deployment with an unmistakable strategic backdrop. As the soldiers trained to intercept Russian-style drones over the Finnish coastline, Moscow was reportedly demanding that Finland be removed from NATO as part of negotiations over the war in Ukraine.

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The Finnish defence minister described the reported demand as “outrageous”.

Helsinki applied to join NATO in 2022, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and became a member in 2023. Britain had signed a mutual security agreement with Finland before its accession, underlining the growing military relationship between the two countries.

The Kremlin has also reportedly called for Nato forces to withdraw from the Baltic states, raising concerns across northern Europe about Moscow’s ambitions towards countries that share borders or strategic waterways with Russia.

On the Lahtoja beach range, the British reservists were preparing for a threat that has become increasingly familiar to European military planners: small, relatively inexpensive drones capable of causing substantial damage if they evade air defences.

The People’s Channel joined a firing exercise as troops moved into the undergrowth, dug defensive positions and concealed themselves from simulated enemy reconnaissance.

When the order came, two soldiers sprang from cover, rapidly shouldered their High-Velocity Missile launcher and aimed towards the approaching aerial target.

The missile accelerates to more than Mach 4 — approximately 3,000mph — making it one of the fastest short-range surface-to-air missiles available.

But firing was only half the challenge. Once they had launched, the soldiers became vulnerable to enemy observation and potential retaliation. They had to move quickly, withdraw to a new defensive position, reload and prepare to engage again.

The exercise tested not simply marksmanship but the ability to survive and operate while under pressure.

The conditions were unforgiving. The reservists were living in tents heated by wood-burning stoves, rather than the saunas and log cabins more commonly associated with Finland. They consumed around 4,000 calories a day from Finnish ration packs to maintain their strength in the cold.

A substantial medical and support contingent accompanied the force, helping soldiers remain fit as they adapted to the demanding environment.

Corporal Ladley told GB News that Finnish troops had shared practical advice for surviving the freezing conditions, including putting newspaper inside boots to help retain warmth.

Such details illustrate the value of training alongside countries that have spent decades preparing to operate in Arctic and sub-Arctic environments.

The reservists themselves bring a wide range of civilian experience. Among those deployed from London and Southampton are cleaners, engineers, airline pilots, roofers and an undertaker. They take time away from their ordinary jobs to train and serve alongside regular military personnel and Nato partners.

Their civilian backgrounds are a reminder that Britain’s military capability extends beyond its full-time armed forces. Reservists provide specialist skills and additional manpower, allowing the Army to expand its contribution without relying entirely on permanent personnel.

The aerial targets used during Mallet Strike are particularly relevant. British troops trained against the Banshee drone, whose cropped delta-wing design resembles the Iranian Shahed aircraft that have become a defining feature of attacks in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Shahed, whose name translates from Arabic as “Martyr”, has been deployed in large numbers by Russia against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, as well as by Iran in attacks across the region.

The LMM missiles fired by 106 Regiment have demonstrated their usefulness against the Banshee. The regiment also confirmed that the British military has a dedicated team responsible for procuring replica drones resembling the Shahed, allowing air defence units to train against representative threats.

Manufactured by Thales UK in Belfast, the LMM received a surge order from the Ministry of Defence in March after allied countries in the Gulf came under Iranian drone attack.

The demand reflects a wider reassessment of air defence requirements. The proliferation of inexpensive drones means militaries must be able to identify and destroy large numbers of targets without exhausting their most expensive weapons systems.

The threat is not limited to distant battlefields. On the same weekend as the Finnish exercise, Estonia reported an attempted sabotage operation against a defence industry factory in the north of the country.

Estonia’s internal security service, Kapo, said eight people had been arrested amid an alleged attempt to trigger an explosion and start a fire at the Threod Systems facility. The Estonian government blamed Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. No injuries were reported.

Threod manufactures unmanned aircraft, including long-range attack drones used in the war between Ukraine and Russia. The incident underlined the range of pressure facing NATO’s eastern members, from aerial threats to suspected covert operations against defence infrastructure.

For Britain, the exercise also comes amid uncertainty over the future scale of the American military presence in Europe. The US has approximately 78,000 troops stationed across the continent, but a Pentagon review could lead to a withdrawal of tens of thousands, potentially leaving gaps in NATO’s conventional defences.

Replacing American capabilities would not be straightforward. Some specialist units and military systems remain difficult for European allies to replicate.

Lieutenant Colonel Allen, commander of 106 Regiment, declined to discuss the precise locations where his reservists are currently supporting regular air defence forces, but confirmed that the regiment has a global presence.

Lieutenant Colonel Laurence Roche, of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, said the Finnish deployment sent a clear message to Moscow.

“This exercise is a statement to Russia itself. We are here to provide reassurance to our allies the Finns but also to deter our adversary and it’s precisely why we need to be here,” he said.

“By its very nature, it’s a defensive alliance, and we are prepared to defend wherever we are required to do so.”

He added: “Russia is the aggressor in all of this. It’s important also that we show our allies — the Baltic states, the Nordics — that we are ready and able and prepared to do whatever is necessary.”

For the reservists crouching in Finland’s frozen undergrowth, the mission is tangible: detect the drone, take the shot, relocate and prepare for the next attack.

Their civilian jobs may be waiting back home, but on Nato’s northern frontier they are part of a force preparing for a very different kind of working day — one in which the next approaching drone could be carrying an explosive payload rather than serving as a training target.