Nvidia added nearly $1 trillion in value in a matter of hours on Monday after its board reinstated founder and CEO Jensen Huang under pressure from President Trump.

Huang had quit on 12 November following a series of affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Six days before the U-turn, the board told its earnings call it had no intention of bringing him back.

By Monday’s close, the shares were up 31%.

The reinstatement came with a promise attached. Nvidia is hiring a chief compliance officer and setting up a committee to oversee national security and export controls.

Its future now depends on proving to Washington where its chips end up and who buys them along the way.

Huang faces private questioning from House lawmakers on 1 December and goes before the Senate Banking Committee on export controls two days later. Congress wants to know how advanced chips reached China and what Nvidia knew about the resellers in between.

Every serious AI company will face versions of those questions from here on, about where its hardware went, who had access to its models, which data trained them and who carries the liability when something goes wrong.

Compliance has moved from the back office to the centre of the business, and it now protects revenue as directly as any sales team.

London should want to own this market, and it’s better placed than anywhere else to do it.

The City has spent decades learning to police money as it moves around the world, screening for sanctions, rooting out laundering and tracing the real owners behind layers of front companies and intermediaries.

AI now needs exactly those disciplines. A high end chip passing through three resellers on its way to a banned buyer is the same puzzle as dirty money passing through three shell companies.

The people who solve the second problem every day can solve the first.

London also has the legal muscle. UK legal services contributed a record £38 billion to the economy in 2024 and ran a trade surplus of £8.9 billion, and the UK is the world’s second largest legal market. English law already sits underneath a huge share of global commercial contracts, and London is one of the busiest centres for international arbitration. When AI deals go wrong, and plenty will, the disputes need somewhere to land.

London’s insurance market has priced risks nobody else would touch for centuries. Before long it’ll be asked to underwrite the danger of an AI model leaking sensitive data, or a chip shipment breaching export rules, and firms will need specialists who can audit the controls, certify them and stand behind the certificate.

Those are high value, exportable services, and they suit London’s strengths almost perfectly.

The government has already given the City a head start. Britain’s AI Security Institute is one of the most credible state bodies in the world for testing advanced models, and its work gives British assurance standards real weight abroad.

As Washington scrutinises who can buy American chips, companies across the world will want advice from a jurisdiction with deep expertise, strong courts and a reputation for playing straight.

London won’t win this business simply by being London. The City’s regulators will need to work alongside industry rather than smother it, because gold plated rules would push the work to rival centres.

The skills pipeline has to widen fast, pulling compliance specialists, engineers and lawyers into the same teams. Visa routes for that kind of talent should be quick and simple, and universities should be turning out graduates who understand both the law and the hardware.

AI governance is being written now, contract by contract and audit by audit, and whichever jurisdiction sets the standard early tends to keep it for a generation. London did this with financial regulation.

Global finance still leans on rules and practices developed in the Square Mile, long after the deals themselves moved around the world.

deVere is very positive on AI, and bullish on Nvidia. The productivity gains ahead are enormous.

Yet every leap in capability brings a matching demand for trust, and that demand is likely to grow whichever companies end up winning the AI race. Businesses that verify, insure, audit and adjudicate are likely to see sustained growth for years, and many of them could be built here.

The companies making the chips will grab most of the attention, but every one of them will need the companies making those chips trustworthy.

Nvidia will spend the next few weeks answering questions in Washington. Its whole industry will spend the next decade answering versions of them.

If the City moves now, the next time a chipmaker needs to show lawmakers its supply chain is clean, the specialists it calls could well be based in London.