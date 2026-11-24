Andy Burnham has been accused of applying a double standard on democracy after the SNP warned his “democratic credentials will collapse” if he supports another referendum on Brexit while continuing to deny Scotland a fresh independence vote.

SNP MP Seamus Logan said Scotland must have the same right to reconsider its constitutional future as voters would have over Britain’s relationship with the European Union.

The confrontation follows Mr Burnham’s declaration to MPs on Monday that it would be “unthinkable” to take Britain back into the EU without holding another referendum.

The Prime Minister has not proposed a vote on rejoining the bloc and has ruled out returning during this Parliament. He has, however, said he wants to explore options for a closer long-term relationship with Brussels over the next 12 months.

His position has reignited a political dispute with the SNP, whose demands for a second Scottish independence referendum have repeatedly been rejected. Mr Burnham has insisted the issue is “off the table”, despite First Minister John Swinney’s calls for another vote.

Mr Logan said the Prime Minister could not credibly champion democratic choice for Brexit voters while refusing the same principle to Scotland.

“Andy Burnham’s democratic credentials will collapse if he thinks he can flirt with the idea of another referendum on Brexit, while at the very same time telling the people of Scotland he will block their right to a referendum on independence,” he said.

Speaking ahead of a Westminster Hall debate, the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East MP questioned why Scotland should be permanently bound by the result of the 2014 referendum if the outcome of the 2016 EU referendum could be revisited.

“It is welcome that the Labour Party now seem to accept that in a democracy people have the right to change their mind – if that principle applies to Brexit, it equally applies to Scotland’s future,” he said.

The SNP is also positioning itself for a potential post-election bargaining opportunity. Mr Logan predicted the next general election could produce a hung Parliament, forcing Mr Burnham to seek SNP support to remain in government.

He suggested the party would use that leverage to demand an independence referendum.

“Where the alternative is Nigel Farage, the SNP would keep Andy Burnham in post, but the SNP will hold the power to put Scotland first and secure our referendum on independence,” he said.

The UK Government rejected the prospect of another vote, insisting the issue remained settled.

A spokesman said the Prime Minister had made clear that a second Scottish independence referendum was “off limits”.

“It would be a damaging distraction to our vital work of growing the economy and giving families breathing space on the cost of living,” the spokesman said.

“We should all be concentrating on driving growth, opportunity and prosperity across Scotland.”

Mr Burnham’s comments on Brexit came as he presented his proposed reset deal with Brussels to MPs. The agreement covers food and agricultural exports, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme, reopening the debate over how far Britain should move towards the EU.