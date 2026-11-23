Sponsored content. This article is sponsored by VirtualCounsel, PC, which is included in the rankings below. It’s attorney advertising and isn’t legal advice.

A legal subscription gives a business ongoing access to attorneys for a recurring fee, instead of paying matter by matter. We compared seven services on attorney access, scope and published terms. @VirtualCounsel ranks first for startups that want a dedicated law firm team behind the subscription.

What does a legal subscription include?

Legal subscriptions range from document libraries with attorney Q&A to monthly general counsel plans with partner hours. The price gap between them is wide, from under $50 a month to $12,000 a month on this list.

The useful question is who answers the phone. Some services are law firms with named attorneys, while others are platforms that connect members to independent lawyers.

The seven legal subscription services at a glance

Rank Service Type Best for Starting price 1 @VirtualCounsel Law firm Startups that want a dedicated law firm team See its pricing page 2 Lloyd & Mousilli Law firm Founders who want partner hours in a monthly plan $1,250 a month 3 Romano Law Law firm Companies that want dispute strategy in the plan $3,000 a month 4 Fitter Law Law firm Illinois businesses on a tight budget $49 a month 5 Legal Nodes Legal platform Cross-border and Web3 companies Custom; credit bundles from $1,650 6 LegalShield Membership network Main-street businesses that want letters and document checks $59.95 a month 7 Rocket Lawyer Legal platform Do-it-yourself documents with attorney Q&A $149 a year

How we ranked these services

We read each provider’s own pricing and service pages in November 2026. Prices change, so confirm them on each provider’s site before signing up.

Attorney relationship: a named or dedicated attorney versus a rotating network.

a named or dedicated attorney versus a rotating network. Startup scope: formation, equity, financings and commercial contracts.

formation, equity, financings and commercial contracts. Published terms: prices, inclusions and commitment terms on the provider’s site.

prices, inclusions and commitment terms on the provider’s site. Fit by stage: which kind of business each plan is built for.

1. @VirtualCounsel: Best for startups that want a dedicated law firm team

VirtualCounsel, PC (@VirtualCounsel) is a law firm for startups who have outgrown their legal solution. Each engagement starts with a kickoff call that sets a primary attorney point of contact, backed by the wider team.

Subscribers reach their attorneys through scheduled calls, email and a dedicated Slack channel, per the firm’s website. Its subscriptions start with @VC Launch and run up to @VC Fractional for maturing companies.

Key features:

A primary attorney point of contact, set at kickoff.

Formation, equity, fundraising, contracts and employment work in one firm.

A client portal, shared Google Drive and Slack channel for day-to-day requests.

Hourly and flat-fee options alongside the subscriptions.

How the plans work: @VC Launch is month to month. Higher tiers carry an annual commitment and are offered by invitation after a first engagement. Plan details and prices are on its pricing page.

Who should choose @VirtualCounsel:

Startups that want one firm for corporate, contracts and hiring.

Founders who want to reach their attorneys in Slack.

Limitations: @VirtualCounsel refers out litigation, trademark and patent prosecution, and investor introductions. Its higher tiers aren’t available to buy outright.

2. Lloyd & Mousilli: Best for founders who want partner hours in a monthly plan

Lloyd & Mousilli sells an outside general counsel subscription with partner hours built in. StartUp GC is $1,250 a month with about four partner hours, per its subscription page.

Growth GC is $2,500 a month with about eight partner hours, and a Custom GC plan is tailored by scope. Unused hours roll forward 30 days.

Key features:

Partner hours included in every published plan.

Calls and emails for covered matters, plus paralegal support.

Contract review, IP strategy and governance listed by plan.

Pricing: From $1,250 a month, per its subscription page.

Who should choose Lloyd & Mousilli:

Founders who want a published price and a set number of hours.

Companies that want IP strategy alongside contracts.

Limitations: Plans are sized in partner hours, so work past the allotment is billed separately.

3. Romano Law: Best for companies that want dispute strategy in the plan

Romano Law sells a tiered Fractional Legal Department with a dedicated relationship attorney at every level. Tier 1, Preventive Counsel, is $3,000 a month and includes two 15-minute dedicated calls, per its program page.

Tier 2 is $6,000 a month and adds dispute strategy, HR compliance and trademark filings. Tier 3 is $12,000 a month for a full outside general counsel function.

Key features:

A dedicated relationship attorney on every tier.

Dispute strategy and governance support from Tier 2 up.

Proactive legal audits on the higher tiers.

Pricing: From $3,000 a month, per its program page.

Who should choose Romano Law:

Growing companies with employees, contractors and active disputes.

Businesses that want HR compliance inside the same plan.

Limitations: Tier 1 includes modest drafting and two short calls a month, so heavier users move up a tier.

4. Fitter Law: Best for Illinois businesses on a tight budget

Fitter Law is a Chicago firm founded in 2019 that operates virtually. Its plans run from Self-Service at $49 a month to General Counsel at $495 a month, per its pricing page.

The General Counsel plan adds a dedicated attorney and contract reviews with no set cap. A Startup Counsel track for seed to Series A companies starts with a $2,500 engagement fee.

Key features:

Month-to-month plans with no cancellation fee.

Contract review and drafting for NDAs, MSAs and SLAs from the $149 plan up.

A Startup Counsel track with SAFE and Series A readiness work.

Pricing: From $49 a month, per its pricing page.

Who should choose Fitter Law:

Illinois businesses and companies with an Illinois presence.

Founders who want the lowest monthly entry point on this list.

Limitations: Fitter Law says its plans suit Illinois businesses, and it refers state-specific matters elsewhere to local counsel.

5. Legal Nodes: Best for cross-border and Web3 companies

Legal Nodes describes itself as a product IT company and legal consultancy, not a law firm. It gives members a personal point of contact and access to lawyers across more than 10 areas of law.

Its Basic, Pro and Custom packages are priced on request. Credit bundles start at 10 credits for $1,650, valid for one month, per its pricing page.

Key features:

Jurisdictional analysis across more than 70 countries.

Token launch, DAO and VASP licensing work for Web3 projects.

A dashboard and task board for tracking legal work.

Pricing: Custom packages; credit bundles from $1,650, per its pricing page.

Who should choose Legal Nodes:

Companies expanding into several countries at once.

Web3 and crypto projects that need structuring help.

Limitations: Legal Nodes isn’t a law firm and handles non-reserved legal tasks, so some matters need separate counsel.

6. LegalShield: Best for main-street businesses that want letters and document checks

LegalShield connects small business members with a provider law firm in their state. Small Business Basic is $59.95 a month and includes lawyer phone consultations and 25-page document checks, per its business page.

Preferred is $99.95 a month and Premium is $169.95 a month, adding more letters, longer document checks and IRS audit hours.

Key features:

A provider law firm in the member’s state.

Lawyer letters and debt collection letters by plan.

Discounts of 15% to 25% on other legal services, by plan.

Pricing: From $59.95 a month, per its business page.

Who should choose LegalShield:

Service businesses that send demand letters or chase invoices.

Owners who want a lawyer on call for routine questions.

Limitations: LegalShield’s plans center on consultations, letters and document checks rather than venture financings or equity work.

7. Rocket Lawyer: Best for do-it-yourself documents with attorney Q&A

Rocket Lawyer sells yearly memberships with document templates, e-signatures and questions answered by attorneys. Standard is $149 a year, Plus is $249 and Pro is $349, per its pricing page.

Rocket Lawyer says it “does not provide legal representation.” Members get advice through Legal Advice Sessions with independent attorneys in its network.

Key features:

Document templates and e-signatures on every plan.

Ask an Attorney questions, from 12 on Standard up to no cap on Pro.

Legal Advice Sessions at $149 for 30 minutes.

Pricing: From $149 a year, billed yearly, per its pricing page.

Who should choose Rocket Lawyer:

Solo founders who mostly need standard documents.

Businesses that want a low annual cost for occasional questions.

Limitations: Rocket Lawyer isn’t a law firm, so it doesn’t represent members in matters.

How to choose a legal subscription

Raising money or hiring soon? Pick a law firm subscription, such as @VirtualCounsel, Lloyd & Mousilli or Romano Law.

Pick a law firm subscription, such as @VirtualCounsel, Lloyd & Mousilli or Romano Law. Want hours you can count? Lloyd & Mousilli publishes partner hours per plan.

Lloyd & Mousilli publishes partner hours per plan. Based in Illinois with a small budget? Fitter Law starts at $49 a month.

Fitter Law starts at $49 a month. Mostly need templates and letters? Rocket Lawyer and LegalShield cost the least per year.

Take a hypothetical seed-stage company signing two vendor contracts a month and hiring its first engineers. A $49 document plan won’t cover that work, and a $12,000 general counsel tier is more than it needs yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a legal subscription service?

A legal subscription service charges a recurring fee for ongoing access to attorneys or legal tools. Inclusions range from document templates to monthly hours of attorney work.

Are legal subscriptions month to month?

Some are and some aren’t. Fitter Law’s plans are month to month, and @VirtualCounsel’s @VC Launch is month to month while its higher tiers are annual.

Is a legal subscription the same as hiring a law firm?

Only when the provider is a law firm. Rocket Lawyer and Legal Nodes say they aren’t law firms, and LegalShield connects members to provider firms.

Match the subscription to the work the business will send it every month.

This article is for general informational purposes only and isn’t legal advice. Reading it doesn’t create an attorney-client relationship with VirtualCounsel, PC. Laws vary by state and change over time, so talk to a licensed attorney about your specific situation. Attorney advertising.