UK is ‘not ready’ for war and Burnham warned ‘Russia will not wait for Whitehall’ as Lords demand faster action

Britain’s defence industry is not equipped to prepare the country for war within the next 1,000 days unless ministers overhaul the way the Ministry of Defence works with businesses, a powerful group of peers has warned.

A report by the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee says the Government must abandon an excessively cautious procurement culture, loosen restrictive regulations and build a closer partnership with defence manufacturers if the UK is to keep pace with rapidly developing military technology.

The warning raises fresh questions over Labour’s ability to meet its ambition of preparing Britain for conflict by 2030, a target described by Wes Streeting as his “defining priority” following the launch of the Government’s “Be Ready” preparedness campaign.

It also comes amid mounting pressure on ministers to explain how they will fund the Defence Secretary John Healey’s target of spending 3 per cent of gross domestic product on defence by 2030, ahead of NATO’s longer-term ambition of 3.5 per cent by 2035.

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The Lords committee, chaired by Baroness Hayter, said the Ministry of Defence needed a “significant shift in culture”, accusing it of placing too much emphasis on following procedures rather than delivering military capability quickly.

Rules intended to prevent taxpayers’ money being wasted had instead slowed procurement “without obviously reducing waste”, the report said.

“The Ministry of Defence must become more comfortable with greater flexibility and risk in its procurement of new capabilities,” peers argued, accepting that equipment might not initially meet every specification and that failures could provide valuable lessons.

“Speed can be more important than cost management,” they added.

The committee warned that the traditional arms-length relationship between the Government and defence contractors was increasingly unsuitable in an era of fast-moving technological change.

If ministers continued to act as buyers issuing detailed technical specifications to suppliers, the industry would struggle to develop and deploy new capabilities quickly enough to protect Britain in the event of war.

Instead, the report endorsed the Strategic Defence Review’s call for a more collaborative partnership, with ministers sharing responsibility for innovation and accepting greater commercial and technological risk.

Small and medium-sized businesses should also receive greater support, peers said. Smaller companies often provide the experimentation and innovation that larger defence contractors rely on to deliver more sophisticated systems, but can struggle to navigate the Ministry of Defence’s procurement requirements.

Hayter said the Government needed to demonstrate leadership in the face of continuing threats from Russia and other hostile actors.

“With ongoing threats from Russia and other malign actors, the Government must show the necessary leadership and move at pace to achieve the Defence Secretary’s target of being ready for action within 1,000 days,” she said.

She urged ministers to use the December 1 Defence Investment Summit to give businesses the certainty needed to underpin the new relationship.

The warning comes as Britain begins to reshape its armed forces for a more technologically demanding conflict. The Royal Navy has deployed its first autonomous squadron, an initial step towards a “hybrid navy” combining conventional warships with uncrewed vessels.

The First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, has also argued that Britain must “prepare for war if you want peace”, as concerns grow over Russian activity around British waters and critical undersea infrastructure.

But the Government faces political pressure over how it will pay for its ambitions. The Conservatives have criticised Labour for refusing to cut welfare spending to provide more money for defence, with party leader Kemi Badenoch setting out proposals to reduce the benefits bill.

Healey has previously said he was “100 per cent” confident that Labour would meet its Nato commitments, and has pointed to next year’s spending review as the mechanism for setting a path towards the 3 per cent target.

Dan Jarvis, the security minister, acknowledged that the “world is a pretty challenging place at the moment”, but said the public could depend on the professionals serving in the armed forces.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the Government was delivering the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, with almost £300bn being invested to transform the armed forces for warfighting readiness.

The department said it was reforming procurement, increasing spending with small businesses by £2.5bn and reducing barriers to defence contracts.

But the peers’ central warning was that money alone would not make Britain ready. Without a faster, more flexible system for turning investment and innovation into military capability, the country risks reaching its 2030 deadline with ambitions that its defence industry cannot deliver.