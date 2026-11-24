Intruders have broken into Anmer Hall, the Norfolk country residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, triggering a police investigation and raising fresh questions about the security of royal properties.

The break-in took place on Tuesday evening at the 10-bedroom residence, which stands within the King’s Sandringham Estate.

The Wales family – William, Catherine and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis – were not at home, having been staying at Forest Lodge in Windsor.

The incident represents a significant breach at a property that was once regarded as a secluded royal sanctuary.

The couple and their children receive round-the-clock armed protection because of their status as working members of the Royal Family.

The late Queen Elizabeth II gave Anmer Hall to William and Catherine as a wedding present. Although their principal residence is now in Windsor, they continue to use the Georgian country house for weekend breaks and school holidays.

Set within the sprawling 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate, the property has offered the family a private retreat away from the demands of royal life. Its position within the King’s estate was also seen as an additional safeguard.

But Tuesday’s intrusion is the latest in a series of security incidents involving royal residences, exposing the difficulties of protecting properties spread across extensive rural grounds.

In 2024, two masked individuals forced their way into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate while William, Catherine and their children were sleeping nearby at Adelaide Cottage in Home Park.

More recently, in May, a man was taken into custody following an incident at the Sandringham Estate home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The repeated breaches raise uncomfortable questions about perimeter security, surveillance and the ability of intruders to approach properties occupied by members of the Royal Family.

GB News has contacted Norfolk Constabulary for comment.

Anmer Hall, originally built in 1802, has also acquired particular significance for Catherine. The house became a refuge for the Princess during her cancer diagnosis, and provided the setting for an emotional video in 2024 in which she announced that she had completed chemotherapy.

The property underwent extensive renovation before the family moved in, with work reportedly costing £1.5million. Improvements included landscaping and changes intended to strengthen privacy around the house.

Trees were planted along the perimeter, while the main driveway was rerouted across a field and the entrance gate moved further down the approach.

William and Catherine also made substantial changes inside, including relocating the kitchen to the centre of the home.

Those measures were intended to create a secluded family retreat. Tuesday’s break-in, however, has raised fresh doubts about how secure even the most protected royal estates really are.