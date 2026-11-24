Britain faces a turbulent week of weather, with torrential rain threatening parts of the south-west before temperatures fall and the risk of snow returns to higher ground in northern Britain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering parts of south-west England until 11.59pm on Tuesday, as an unsettled Atlantic weather system pushes north-eastwards into colder air.

The forecast is being shaped by a clash between weather fronts advancing from the Atlantic and colder conditions associated with high pressure over Scandinavia.

The result will be a spell of contrasting conditions, with persistent downpours in the south-west, snow in parts of Scotland and a sharp chill developing across much of the country.

Heavy rain threatens the south-west

Tuesday’s frontal system will bring rain to many areas, with some snow possible over higher ground in Scotland. But the most persistent and potentially disruptive rainfall is expected across south-west England and south-west Wales, where the weather front is forecast to slow down.

Around 30-40mm of rain could fall quite widely within the warning area, while totals exceeding 50mm are possible in isolated locations. Western Cornwall and parts of Pembrokeshire are among the areas at risk, with the heaviest downpours most likely towards the far west, including the Isles of Scilly.

Snow is also possible over higher parts of Scotland, generally above 300-400 metres. Strong winds will affect exposed northern and western coasts, although conditions across much of England and Wales should remain largely dry, with variable cloud and lighter winds.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Dan Harris said: “Tuesday brings a mixed picture across the UK, with the main focus on persistent and heavy rain in the over southwest England and southwest Wales. There remains some uncertainty over exactly where the heaviest rain will fall, so people should keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.

“For northern England and Scotland, colder air means some ice and snow is possible over higher ground, whilst strong winds will affect some northern and western coasts. The majority of England and Wales will however be largely dry with variable cloud and lighter winds.”

Colder conditions before rain returns

The unsettled system will gradually weaken on Wednesday, bringing a quieter but colder day. Rain and hill snow will linger across northern areas before easing, while a brisk easterly wind will make conditions feel particularly chilly along parts of the North Sea coast.

High pressure over Scandinavia will continue to draw colder air across Britain into Thursday. The day is expected to begin largely dry, although the respite will be short-lived as another Atlantic weather system approaches from the west.

Winds will strengthen later on Thursday, with rain moving into Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

By Friday, the arrival of milder Atlantic air could produce a more complicated weather picture as it meets the colder air already established across northern Britain.

Harris said: “As milder Atlantic air encounters the colder air already in place, there is a possibility of snow and perhaps freezing rain for a time over higher ground in parts of northern Britain on Friday. At present, significant accumulations at lower levels look unlikely, but people should keep an eye on the forecast for the latest updates.”