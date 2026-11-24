Russia could be preparing to launch a nuclear-armed satellite into space within weeks, triggering fresh alarm among German military officials over a potential new threat to global security.

The satellite, reportedly known as Sputnik-S, is said to have been developed over several years in the Moscow area and could be launched as early as late 2026.

Last year, the US Defense Intelligence Agency warned that Russia was developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon.

A joint investigation by German broadcasters WDR and NDR, together with the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, published on Monday, revealed that intelligence warnings issued in early November suggested the nuclear-armed satellite could enter orbit within the following 60 days.

According to the German Armed Forces Space Command, the launch could take place by early December. WDR reported that Sputnik-S had been fully built and was being stored near Moscow.

The claims are based on unnamed security officials. Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defence declined to address specific questions about Moscow’s alleged plans, citing the confidentiality surrounding internal government discussions.

Moscow, meanwhile, rejected the allegations. The Russian embassy told WDR it had found no information about the reported developments and dismissed “all unfounded allegations concerning the space activities of the Russian Federation” as “part of a propaganda campaign”.

Russian measures for the “exploration and use of space”, the embassy added, were conducted in accordance with international obligations and served “exclusively peaceful purposes.

The latest warnings revive concerns first raised in February 2024, when US officials said Russia was making advances in space-based nuclear weapons that could pose a “serious national security threat.

The Kremlin dismissed those claims as a “malicious fabrication”, accusing the White House of seeking to pressure Congress into approving additional funding to counter Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It is obvious that the White House is trying, by hook or by crook, to encourage Congress to vote on a bill to allocate money; this is obvious.”

The latest reports suggest Western intelligence agencies are now confronting a more immediate question, is whether Russia’s alleged ambitions to place nuclear weapons in orbit are approaching operational reality.