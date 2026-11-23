You’ve found the perfect candidate for your startup. They’ve got the skills, experience and enthusiasm you’re looking for. There’s just one problem: they live in another country.

Hiring internationally might seem complicated at first, but it doesn’t have to mean setting up an entire company overseas. An Employer of Record (EOR) can legally employ your new team member on your behalf, taking care of the paperwork and local employment requirements.

We’ve compared top five EOR providers, including their pros and cons, to help you decide which one makes the most sense for your startup.

Teamed

Teamed takes the top spot for startups looking to expand internationally with confidence. Founded in London in 2018, the company now supports over 1,000 growing teams, helping businesses hire and manage employees across international markets.

Teamed operates across 187+ countries, including the UK, US, Germany, France and Australia, with its own legal entities in 57 markets. This extensive coverage makes it a strong choice whether you’re hiring your first overseas employee or building an international workforce.

What sets Teamed apart is its combination of technology and real human expertise. You’ll have access to experienced HR and legal specialists who can guide you through complex employment decisions, rather than leaving you to figure everything out alone.

Teamed also focuses on eliminating The Hidden Global Employment Tax, helping businesses avoid unexpected fees, FX markups and restrictive contracts.

Pros

EOR services across 187+ countries.

Transparent pricing from £479 per employee/month, with zero FX markup.

HR and legal experts assigned within 24 hours.

24/5 support, with a 15-minute first-response target.

Onboarding from 24 hours.

Cons

May offer more services than very small startups need.

Less suited to global enterprises with established international HR departments.

Tiger Recruitment

Tiger Recruitment is an international recruitment agency that helps businesses find and hire talent across a range of industries. The company has built a reputation for its personalised approach to recruitment, working closely with employers to understand their hiring needs.

What makes Tiger Recruitment different is its focus on building long-term relationships with clients and candidates. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the company aims to match businesses with professionals who suit their working environment and company culture.

Tiger Recruitment has experience working with businesses of different sizes, from growing startups to established organisations. Its international presence also makes it an option for companies looking to build teams overseas.

Alongside recruitment, the company provides EOR support to help businesses manage international employment arrangements.

Pros

Personalised recruitment approach.

Experience supporting startups and established businesses.

Specialist knowledge across different industries.

Recruitment and international employment support.

Cons

More focused on recruitment than dedicated EOR platforms.

May be less suitable for businesses seeking extensive EOR software features.

Rivermate

Hiring abroad for the first time can raise questions you haven’t had to deal with before. Rivermate aims to make these decisions easier by providing hands-on international employment support.

The company helps startups hire and manage employees across different countries, taking care of responsibilities such as employment contracts, payroll and local compliance.

Rivermate places a strong emphasis on its human approach, giving you access to experienced employment specialists who can help explain unfamiliar local requirements and guide you through the hiring process.

The platform also offers tools for managing everyday HR responsibilities, making it easier to keep your international workforce organised as your business grows.

Pros

International EOR and employment management services.

Access to human support and employment specialists.

Assistance with employee onboarding and local compliance.

Tools for managing everyday HR administration.

Cons

Employment arrangements can vary between countries.

Service availability may depend on your hiring location.

Native Teams

Native Teams helps startups hire employees overseas through its direct Employer of Record model.

Instead of relying on multiple intermediaries, the provider employs workers through its own legal entities in supported countries. This approach can make it easier to understand who is responsible for local employment arrangements.

Its platform also brings together contracts, employee benefits and international payments, helping you stay organised as your team expands.

Native Teams offers an alternative for startups that prefer managing employment responsibilities through a single provider. However, Teamed may be a better fit if you want proactive advice on changing your employment structure as your business grows.

Pros

Direct employment through owned legal entities.

International payroll and payment management.

Local employment contracts and onboarding support.

Centralised employment administration.

Cons

More limited EOR country coverage than some competitors.

Certain services vary depending on the market.

Skuad

Your startup might begin by working with independent contractors before deciding to hire permanent employees. Managing these different arrangements can become complicated as your team grows.

Skuad, now operating as Payoneer Workforce Management, offers EOR and contractor management services through a centralised platform.

It helps businesses handle international payroll, employment contracts and workforce administration while supporting different types of working arrangements.

You can also manage expenses, employee information and payments through its platform, making it easier to keep track of your international team.

Pros

Makes it easier to coordinate teams working across different locations.

Flexible options to accommodate changing hiring needs.

Helps reduce manual work and repetitive HR tasks.

Provides support with navigating local employment requirements.

Cons

Employment arrangements can vary between countries.

Service availability may depend on your hiring location.

How to choose the right EOR provider for your startup

Choosing an EOR provider is an important decision, so don’t rush into it. Take the time to understand what each company offers and whether their services match your hiring plans.

It’s also worth thinking about the support you’ll receive. Hiring overseas can bring unexpected questions, and having someone who understands local employment laws can make the process much less stressful.

Before signing anything, ask about additional fees, contract terms and what happens if your business needs change. A reliable EOR provider should be happy to explain these things clearly.

Remember, you’re trusting someone to manage an important part of your business. Choose a provider that makes you feel confident about taking the next step in your startup’s growth.

The above is for information purposes only and does not constitute any form of advice or recommendation by London Loves Business.