London is home to a huge number of freelancers. Designers, developers, copywriters, consultants, photographers and creative producers sell their skills to agencies and businesses across the capital, often juggling several clients at once. The work may be flexible, but the financial obligations that come with it are not.

With Making Tax Digital now in force for higher earners and set to widen over the next two years, the way freelancers handle their numbers is changing. Here is what self-employed professionals in London should have on their radar.

Making Tax Digital is here

The biggest change to self-employed tax in years started on 6 April 2026. Sole traders and landlords with qualifying income above £50,000 must now keep digital records and send quarterly updates to HMRC using compatible software, rather than relying on a single annual return. The threshold drops to £30,000 from April 2027 and to £20,000 from April 2028.

Qualifying income is based on gross income from self-employment and property, not profit, so a freelancer with healthy turnover but high costs can still be caught. For many London freelancers, the 2027 threshold in particular is likely to bring them into the new system.

The practical impact is more frequent admin. Instead of sorting out the year’s figures in a rush before January, records need to be kept up to date throughout the year.

Getting the basics right

Good accounting for freelancers starts with a few simple habits. Keep business income and spending in a separate bank account. Record invoices and expenses as they happen rather than at the end of the year. Use bookkeeping software such as Xero, QuickBooks or FreeAgent, which can link to your bank account and let you capture receipts on your phone.

Online firms such as Your Accountant, an ICAEW-regulated practice, offer fixed monthly plans for freelancers that cover Self Assessment, bookkeeping, VAT and Making Tax Digital quarterly updates, with prices agreed before work starts. For freelancers with busy client schedules, handing over the routine admin can free up billable hours.

Know your deadlines and payments

Self Assessment returns and payments are due by 31 January after the end of the tax year, and a £100 penalty applies as soon as a return is late, even if no tax is owed. Freelancers whose tax bill is over £1,000 and who pay less than 80% of their tax at source will usually also have to make payments on account, which are advance payments towards the following year’s bill, due on 31 January and 31 July.

Payments on account catch many new freelancers out. In the first year of significant self-employed income, the January bill can include the full tax for the previous year plus the first advance payment for the current one. Setting aside a percentage of every invoice in a separate savings account is the simplest way to avoid a nasty surprise.

Expenses, VAT and structure

Allowable expenses reduce your taxable profit, so it pays to know what you can claim. Common examples include equipment, software subscriptions, professional training, business travel and a proportion of household costs if you work from home. Keeping receipts and records makes these easier to justify if HMRC ever asks.

VAT becomes compulsory once your taxable turnover passes £90,000 in any rolling 12-month period. Some freelancers choose to register voluntarily below that level, particularly if most of their clients are VAT-registered businesses, but the decision depends on your client base and costs.

As income grows, it is also worth reviewing whether staying a sole trader still makes sense or whether a limited company would suit your circumstances better. Each structure has different tax treatment, administrative duties and implications for how you take money out of the business, so this is a decision best made with professional advice.

Support for the self-employed

London freelancers do not have to work everything out alone. The Federation of Small Businesses represents self-employed people and small firms and offers resources, advice and campaigns on the issues that affect them, including tax and late payment.

Staying ahead

Freelancing in London offers freedom and opportunity, but it also comes with a growing set of financial responsibilities. Keeping digital records, knowing your deadlines, setting money aside for tax and getting advice at the right moments will make the transition to Making Tax Digital far smoother, and leave more time for the work you actually enjoy.