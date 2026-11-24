Sainsbury’s has joined Tesco in an escalating supermarket fuel price war, offering motorists 8p off every litre of petrol and diesel as retailers compete to attract customers ahead of Christmas.

The latest deal gives shoppers a chance to cut the cost of filling their tanks by spending £60 or more in a single transaction at a qualifying Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The offer is available from tomorrow until Tuesday, December 1, and follows a similar promotion launched by arch-rival Tesco.

For households facing the expense of the festive season, the discounts offer some welcome relief from persistently high fuel prices. But the saving comes with conditions, as customers must spend the required amount in-store, and purchases at Sainsbury’s Local branches, cafés, concessions and online do not qualify.

Shoppers who meet the £60 threshold will automatically receive a coupon at the till, entitling them to 8p off each litre of fuel at participating Sainsbury’s petrol stations. The voucher must be redeemed at the station kiosk within two weeks of being issued.

The discount can be applied to as much as 100 litres in a single transaction, giving motorists a maximum saving of £8. However, with the average family car holding around 55 litres, most drivers will save considerably less.

A lengthy list of exclusions also applies. These include spirits and liqueurs, certain alcohol promotions, baby milk, lottery tickets, tobacco, gift cards and vouchers, postage stamps, mobile phone top-ups, PayPoint payments, charity products, car park tickets and travel money.

Sainsbury’s said the promotion was designed to provide additional value as customers prepare for the festive spending rush.

“The offer is another way Sainsbury’s is delivering value for customers as they prepare for Christmas. Alongside great value on Christmas favourites and everyday essentials, customers can also make the most of Nectar Prices across festive favourites, from £10 Baileys and better than half price beef to half price mince pies, as well as 3 for 2 on party food,” the supermarket said.

Tesco’s competing offer also provides 8p off a litre for customers spending at least £60 in a single in-store transaction. Its promotion runs until Sunday, December 6, giving shoppers a slightly longer window to take advantage of the discount.

The rival offers arrive as pump prices begin to retreat from their recent peaks, although motorists are still paying substantially more than they did before the latest surge.

According to motoring organisation the AA, average petrol prices have fallen to 160.8p a litre, down 13.9p from their early October peak of 174.7p. Diesel has dropped to 192.4p, a reduction of 7.5p from its high of 199.9p.

Wholesale petrol prices have fallen by more than 20p a litre since mid-October, declining from above 77p to below 57p. But the downward movement has stalled since November 17. Wholesale diesel costs have dropped by around 14.5p, from 99p to 84.5p, although the pace of decline has slowed.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s spokesman on pump prices, said the fall in petrol prices had delivered a significant saving for drivers, but warned that fuel remained historically expensive.

“While a £7.65 saving on the cost of refilling the typical tank is a big relief for petrol car owners it’s not a reprieve from ultra-high pump prices that, even at 160p a litre, are up there with the price shock during the early part of the Ukraine war. We have to remember that, before 2022, the worst UK drivers had encountered was 142.5p in April 2012 – without the 5p fuel duty cut currently in operation.

“The crash in wholesale costs has found its low-point for now although last week’s talk in the commodity markets of ‘surplus’ and ‘glut’ for oil offers some hope of further relief for drivers.”