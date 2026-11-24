Britons are being failed so badly by the criminal justice system that victims could be left believing “there’s no point reporting crime”, the Victims’ Commissioner has warned, after a major investigation found widespread dissatisfaction with how cases are handled.

Claire Waxman issued the stark warning following the publication of the Victim Survey 2026, a sweeping study involving more than 6,000 cases which found victims were being let down “at every point” of the process.

Billed as the largest and most comprehensive study of its kind, the report found that nearly half of respondents were unhappy with the way police communicated with them.

“This report sends a clear message: Victims are still being let down by a criminal justice system that too often treats them as an afterthought,” Ms Waxman said.

She warned that the state was failing in its fundamental responsibility to protect the public, and said the situation could not be allowed to continue.

“Otherwise I will be in a position as the victims’ commissioner to have to be very honest and open with victims publicly to say there’s no point coming forward and reporting,” she said.

Anthony Rogers, His Majesty’s chief inspector of the Crown Prosecution Service, said the findings exposed a fragmented system in which victims were expected to navigate the process themselves.

“The overriding message is that the criminal justice system is not a system at all,” he said.

“It is a combination of silos, in which victims need to do most of the heavy lifting to get any resolution or understanding of what is happening.”

Katie Kempen, chief executive of Victim Support, described the research as “a damning indictment of the criminal justice system’s failings”, adding that victims “should not be paying the price for a system in crisis”.

The figures suggest the damage extends beyond dissatisfaction with individual cases. More than eight in 10 victims said their experience would deter them from reporting a crime in future.

Overall, 28 per cent of respondents had not contacted police at all. Reasons included distrust of officers, fears they would not be believed and the emotional burden of reporting an incident.

Only 14 per cent knew about the rights they were entitled to under the Victims’ Code, raising further concerns about whether those affected by crime understand the protections available to them.

The figures were particularly stark among ethnic minority respondents. Some 38 per cent of black victims and 45 per cent of Asian victims chose not to contact police.

Delays in the courts added to the strain. Half of victims whose cases reached the Crown Court experienced postponed trials, while 28 per cent faced a hearing more than a year after its original scheduled date.

Ms Waxman is now urging Prime Minister Andy Burnham to make criminal justice reform a central priority in his forthcoming 10-year government plan.

“It’s been under-invested and mismanaged for so many years. That’s why we’re in the state that we’re in,” she told the BBC.

She called on Mr Burnham to demonstrate a “real commitment to reforming our criminal justice system”.

Among her proposals is a unique identification number for every crime victim, allowing them to track their case as it passes between agencies and monitor whether their rights under the Victims’ Code are being upheld.

She is also calling for a comprehensive “end-to-end review” of the victim experience, modelled on recent reviews of sentencing and the courts.

Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones acknowledged the scale of the problems, saying the Government was doing “everything we can to fix the broken system we inherited”.

“When we came into office, we were faced with a growing court backlog, prisons almost full to the brim and victims waiting unacceptably long for justice,” she said.

Ms Davies-Jones pointed to £550 million committed to victims’ services over three years and measures to reduce the Crown Court backlog as evidence of action already under way. But the survey raises a fundamental question for ministers: whether victims can have confidence that reporting a crime will lead to justice.