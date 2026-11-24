AO World has downgraded its annual profit forecast as rising energy costs and interest rates squeeze household budgets, sending shares in the online electricals retailer sharply lower.

The Bolton-based group fell 8 per cent in morning trading on Tuesday after reducing its full-year pre-tax profit guidance to between £48 million and £54 million, with a midpoint of £51 million.

The revised outlook marks a retreat from expectations set in June, when AO World said it was on course to deliver profits of around £54.6 million in 2026-27.

“Trading conditions are challenging: the consumer is cautious, the market is highly competitive, and we continue to monitor the impact of inflation and interest rate rises,” the company said.

The downgrade came despite a 20 per cent increase in half-year pre-tax profits to £21.5 million for the six months to September 30, with revenues rising 6 per cent.

Founder and chief executive John Roberts told the Press Association that trading had deteriorated over the previous six weeks, as consumers became increasingly reluctant to commit to expensive purchases.

“With energy prices going up and interest rates going up, it’s not a surprise that we’d expect the market to be a bit softer,” he said.

Consumers were “holding back on discretionary and big ticket purchases”, he added, while a subdued housing market was also weighing on demand for related products.

AO World warned that second-half earnings would face an additional £5 million investment in technology and staff, with spending directed towards artificial intelligence and warehouse management systems.

The group is also seeking new sources of growth beyond traditional electricals retail. It plans to enter the solar panel installation market around the turn of the year, targeting capacity of approximately 1,000 installations a week across the UK.

Electric vehicle charging and air-conditioning installation services are also planned over the next 12 months.

The expansion offers AO World opportunities to diversify, but its downgraded forecast underlines the immediate challenge: persuading increasingly cautious households to spend.