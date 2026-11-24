Oil prices have fallen to their lowest level in almost three months as easing geopolitical fears and improving supply prospects encourage investors to reassess the risk of a prolonged disruption to global energy markets.

Brent crude slipped 0.3 per cent to $89.18 (£68.25) on Tuesday morning, its lowest level since late August, after dropping approximately 3 per cent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate futures also declined.

The retreat comes despite the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for Middle Eastern oil exports, which has disrupted supplies from the region.

Markets have increasingly priced in lower immediate geopolitical risk, with hopes that diplomatic efforts could prevent further escalation between Washington and Tehran.

Although negotiations between the US and Iran remain stalled, reports that President Donald Trump could postpone renewed strikes in favour of further talks have helped ease concerns over potential supply shortages.

Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING, said: “The prospect of negotiations has eased some immediate concerns over Middle East supply, particularly as crude exports from the Persian Gulf have remained relatively resilient despite continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

“However, significant differences between the US and Iran remain, leaving oil vulnerable to any setback in talks.”

Strategic reserves have also helped keep supply expectations relatively stable, cushioning the market against the disruption.

Further relief came from Libya, where oil officials confirmed that the Sharara oil pipeline had reopened, improving the outlook for available crude supplies.

Meanwhile, US natural gas prices have also fallen sharply since the beginning of the week, partly reflecting forecasts for milder weather and weaker expectations for heating demand.

Despite the recent decline, the market remains exposed to a sudden reversal if diplomatic efforts collapse or disruption around the Strait of Hormuz intensifies.