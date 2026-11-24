Andy Burnham is facing renewed pressure to scrap Labour’s controversial early release scheme, as the Conservatives promise a sweeping expansion of Britain’s prison estate and tougher sentencing powers.

The Tories have pledged the “largest prison building programme in modern history” if they return to government, alongside plans to overturn the presumption against short prison sentences.

The proposed change would allow judges to impose custodial terms of a year or less without automatically suspending them.

Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy is expected to argue that Labour’s early release programme has put tens of thousands of criminals back on the streets before serving their sentences, while encouraging offenders to believe “the odds are in their favour”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “Labour seems more concerned about getting criminals out of prison than making them face up to the crimes they choose to commit.

“Sentences must actually mean something in order to keep law-abiding people safe.”

But Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf challenged the Conservatives’ record, pointing to what he described as a failure to expand prison capacity during their 14 years in office.

“The Tories managed to build just 500 net new prison places in 14 years to cope with the five million people they imported,” he said.

“At that rate, it would take them 1,400 years to build the 50,000 new places they now claim they’ll create.”