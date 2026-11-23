The central chilling message from Dmitry Medvedev is that Moscow believes circumstances have already arisen in which it could consider using nuclear weapons against Ukraine and its Western backers.

Yet the Kremlin has gone further, suggesting that a nuclear strike could become a pre-emptive necessity if Russia judged its national survival to be at risk.

The former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council set out the argument in an article entitled State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security, published in the Moscow Journal of International Law.

His intervention offers a stark warning to Kyiv and Nato capitals: Moscow is seeking to frame the potential use of its nuclear arsenal not simply as a military decision, but as a legitimate act of national self-preservation.

Medvedev claimed that Ukraine and Western countries had already created circumstances in which Russia was considering the possibility of a nuclear attack.

Formally, in a number of cases, the side collectively opposing us (Ukraine, NATO countries, and a number of Western countries that are not part of the alliance) has already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of launching a nuclear strike,” he said.

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He insisted, however, that any decision would follow an assessment by the Russian leadership of the damage inflicted and the scale of retaliation deemed proportionate.

When making such decisions, the Russian president “is always guided by a comprehensive analysis of all factors and the proportionality between the actual harm caused and the retaliatory measures.”

The language presents the prospect of nuclear escalation as a calculated response rather than an impulsive act. But Medvedev’s argument also leaves Moscow considerable latitude to determine what constitutes unacceptable damage and when the threshold for retaliation has been crossed.

A significant part of his article seeks to challenge Western interpretations of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Medvedev argued that although the treaty’s text was complete in itself, its enforcement was undermined by the influence and political loyalty of major powers.

He also attacked German efforts and Nato’s involvement in nuclear deterrence, arguing that countries without their own nuclear arsenals should not be involved in arrangements that Moscow regards as inconsistent with the treaty.

“The attempts by the German leadership, which does not itself possess nuclear weapons, and by NATO to become involved in the process of nuclear deterrence are quite evident and flawed,” he wrote.

“Such approaches clearly demonstrate the flaws in NATO’s attempts to present joint nuclear participation as compatible with the principles and objectives of the NPT, as this is not a universally recognized interpretation of the treaty.”

Medvedev maintained that Russia had not used nuclear weapons during its invasion of Ukraine because events had not yet created an immediate requirement.

“It is evident that, so far, the course of events during the Ukrainian crisis has not created an immediate necessity to use nuclear weapons,” he said.

But his article offered a warning that this calculation could change. Although Russia’s nuclear doctrine “does not directly provide for the preemptive use of nuclear weapons”, he argued that Western supplies of nuclear weapons to Kyiv, whether overt or covert, could force Moscow to act before such a threat materialised.

He also suggested that a large-scale conventional attack capable of causing catastrophic damage could provide grounds for a pre-emptive nuclear strike.

“The fundamentals [of state nuclear policy] effectively permit the launch of a preemptive nuclear strike when the very existence of our state is threatened or our country suffers unacceptable damage”, he said.

The argument was reinforced by Medvedev’s interpretation of international law. Citing the International Court of Justice’s 1996 advisory opinion, The Legality of the Use by a State of Nuclear Weapons in Armed Conflict, he claimed that international law did not prohibit nuclear use where a country’s survival was at stake.

The court, he argued, “acknowledges a situation in which a nuclear-weapon state may face a matter of survival (regardless of whether it is threatened by an attack from a nuclear or non-nuclear state).

He added: “international law does not prohibit a nuclear-weapon state from using nuclear weapons – that is, from employing the most powerful means of defense at its disposal – for the sake of its own survival.

Medvedev went further, arguing that such a strike “will not be considered a crime under international law or even a violation of any international legal regime,” pointing to what he described as “the absence of an explicit prohibition in international law.

His interpretation is central to the article’s wider purpose: to portray nuclear weapons as an instrument of sovereign survival, rather than a last resort constrained by international legal and political considerations.

He concluded with an explicit warning to Ukraine and its supporters, claiming that Russia’s doctrine did not merely permit nuclear retaliation in certain circumstances but could oblige its president to order it.

“The Kiev regime and its sponsors must not harbor any dangerous illusions. Should the abovementioned scenarios unfold, the head of state is not only entitled but also obligated to use nuclear weapons. Everyone who is adding fuel to the fire today must fully realize this.

Medvedev also questioned whether global nuclear non-proliferation could ultimately succeed, arguing that states would continue to seek protection under a nuclear umbrella regardless of their public rhetoric.

The underlying message is unmistakable, as Moscow wants its adversaries to believe that the boundary between conventional conflict and nuclear confrontation is not fixed. By repeatedly invoking national survival, pre-emption and legal justification, Medvedev has sought to make the prospect of nuclear use appear less like an unthinkable escalation and more like an option the Kremlin considers available.